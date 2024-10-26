Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
American International 4, Air Force 2
New Hampshire 3, Quinnipiac 2
Army 4, Bentley 1
Penn St. 3, St. Lawrence 1
Colgate 4, RIT 3
Providence 4, Vermont 4, 2OT
Sacred Heart 2, Holy Cross 1
Michigan St. 4, Canisius 1
Boston College 4, W. Michigan 2
Union (NY) 4, RPI 3
UConn 3, UMass 2
Maine 2, Northeastern 2, 2OT
Robert Morris 4, Niagara 4, 2OT
Mass.-Lowell 6, Merrimack 3
MIDWEST
LIU Post 5, Notre Dame 2
St. Cloud St. 2, Augustana Vikings 1
Arizona St. 2, N. Michigan 0
Clarkson 2, Michigan Tech 1, OT
Bemidji St. 3, Ferris St. 0
Miami (Ohio) 4, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1
Boston U. 4, North Dakota 3
Minn. Duluth 2, Stonehill 1
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1, Omaha 0
Ohio St. 2, Bowling Green 0
FAR WEST
Denver 6, Wisconsin 1
