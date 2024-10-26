Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST American International 4, Air Force 2 New Hampshire 3, Quinnipiac 2 Army 4, Bentley 1 Penn St. 3, St.…

EAST

American International 4, Air Force 2

New Hampshire 3, Quinnipiac 2

Army 4, Bentley 1

Penn St. 3, St. Lawrence 1

Colgate 4, RIT 3

Providence 4, Vermont 4, 2OT

Sacred Heart 2, Holy Cross 1

Michigan St. 4, Canisius 1

Boston College 4, W. Michigan 2

Union (NY) 4, RPI 3

UConn 3, UMass 2

Maine 2, Northeastern 2, 2OT

Robert Morris 4, Niagara 4, 2OT

Mass.-Lowell 6, Merrimack 3

MIDWEST

LIU Post 5, Notre Dame 2

St. Cloud St. 2, Augustana Vikings 1

Arizona St. 2, N. Michigan 0

Clarkson 2, Michigan Tech 1, OT

Bemidji St. 3, Ferris St. 0

Miami (Ohio) 4, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1

Boston U. 4, North Dakota 3

Minn. Duluth 2, Stonehill 1

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1, Omaha 0

Ohio St. 2, Bowling Green 0

FAR WEST

Denver 6, Wisconsin 1

