Rune, Tsitsipas and Shelton advance at Swiss Indoors

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the ATP Finals with wins at the Swiss Indoors tournament on Tuesday.

Tsitsipas, ranked No. 11, outlasted Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), while 14th-ranked Rune beat Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 7-6 (3). The top-eight Finals are next month in Turin.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas next plays qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp. Rune is seeded fourth and will face Swiss wild card Dominic Stricker.

Also Tuesday, sixth-seeded Ben Shelton beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-4.

