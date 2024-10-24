Rugby England provides free sanitary provisions for women at more than 500 clubs

LONDON (AP) — England Rugby is providing sanitary provisions to more than 500 clubs for their female players, members and…

LONDON (AP) — England Rugby is providing sanitary provisions to more than 500 clubs for their female players, members and visitors as “the world has moved on from rugby union being a predominantly male sport.”

The federation said in a statement Thursday that the initiative is part of a legacy program linked to the country hosting next year’s women’s World Cup. The initiative aims to encourage more women and girls to get involved in rugby.

“Research by Women in Sport found that 7 in 10 teenage girls avoid activity when they’re on their period and that providing sanitary provision in clubs was one of the top three most impactful changes that could be made for females in the game,” Rugby England said.

According to the federation, more than 300 packages have already been delivered and some 1,000 sanitary products have been being installed at English clubs.

“Clubs offering these facilities makes rugby more inclusive,” England captain Marlie Packer said. “Just the simple things of sanitary bins, I know that sounds (a) bit stupid, but we never used to see them in the clubs’ toilets and changing rooms.”

