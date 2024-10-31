Roslovic, Svechnikov each score twice to help the Hurricanes rout the Bruins 8-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic and Andrei Svechnikov each scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes returned home for the…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic and Andrei Svechnikov each scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes returned home for the first time in more than two weeks to rout the Boston Bruins 8-2 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Carolina scored three times in a 52-second span in its four-goal first period.

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, Dmitry Orlov, Sean Walker and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Seth Jarvis had two assists. Pyotr Kochetkov made 13 saves.

Brad Marchand and Humpus Lindholm scored, but the Bruins fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games. Jeremy Swayman was pulled after allowing six goals on 22 shots before the midway mark.

Roslovic scored 6:28 into the game. After Marchand tied it, the Hurricanes had rapid-fire goals from Svechnikov, Orlov and Necas, with two of those on power plays.

Takeaways

Bruins: Boston had only seven shots by late in the second period, while the Hurricanes were firing attempts on net at the other end after already scoring six goals.

Hurricanes: Carolina eclipsed the four-goal mark for the first time this season. It’s the first time this season that Carolina had any player with more than one goal in a game.

Key moment

The Hurricanes spent a large chunk of nearly six minutes in the first period on penalty killing, including time at a 5-on-3 disadvantage. The penalty-killing units allowed one goal before Carolina went on a goal-scoring spree.

Key stat

The Hurricanes had scored a total of seven first-period goals in their first eight games before getting four in the opening 18 1/3 minutes Thursday. The three goals in 52 seconds mark the second-fastest three-goal output in franchise history behind a 43-second burst in October 2006 against Tampa Bay.

Up Next

Boston is at Philadelphia on Saturday for a rematch of a 2-0 home loss Tuesday night. The Hurricanes will play the second of four in a row at home Sunday against Washington.

