Rodrygo doubtful for ‘clasico’ against Barcelona after muscle injury in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is doubtful for Saturday’s “clasico” against Barcelona after leaving Tuesday’s Champions League match…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is doubtful for Saturday’s “clasico” against Barcelona after leaving Tuesday’s Champions League match because of a muscle injury.

Rodrygo was substituted by Aurélien Tchouaméni in the 85th minute of Madrid’s 5-2 come-from-behind victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said it is unlikely Rodrygo will play against Barcelona. The Brazil forward is expected to undergo further tests before Saturday’s home game.

Madrid trails Barcelona by three points in the Spanish league standings.

Rodrygo had ice wrapped around his right leg after leaving the field Tuesday.

The injury came just before Rodrygo assisted in Madrid’s third goal by Lucas Vázquez, which put the team ahead after a 2-0 deficit in the first half.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.