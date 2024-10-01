Reaction to the death of baseball hits leader Pete Rose, who died at age 83

Reaction to the death of Pete Rose, MLB’s career hits leader who was banned from baseball for gambling on the…

Reaction to the death of Pete Rose, MLB’s career hits leader who was banned from baseball for gambling on the game, who died Monday at 83.

“Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing. He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished.” —- Reds principal owner and managing partner Bob Castellini.

“My heart is sad. I loved you Peter Edward. You made all of us better. No matter the life we led. No one can replace you.” —- Hall of Famer and longtime Rose teammate with the Reds Johnny Bench.

“Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose’s family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace.” —- Major League Baseball statement.

“Pete Rose’s 24-year playing career left an indelible mark on baseball history. With his 4,256 career hits and 17 All-Star appearances at an unprecedented five different positions, Rose was a crucial cog in ‘The Big Red Machine’ teams of the 1970s. A National League MVP and Rookie of the Year award added to his legacy. The players’ association offers our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and many fans, especially those in his beloved hometown of Cincinnati.” —- Major League Baseball Players’ Association statement.

“The Hall of Fame remembers Pete Rose, MLB’s all-time hits and games played leader, who passed away on Monday. ‘Charlie Hustle’ won three batting titles, earned 17 All-Star Game selections and won three World Series championships.” — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum statement.

“The Phillies are saddened to learn of Pete Rose’s passing. He will always be remembered for his grit and hustle, and for playing an integral role in bringing the team its first World Series championship.” —- Philadelphia Phillies statement.

“I was saddened by the news of Pete’s passing. My heart goes out to his family. I was lucky that I got to play with Pete and to watch him everyday. As a teammate, he boosted my confidence, he made me laugh and kept me loose. He taught me to enjoy the game, perhaps the advice that I needed the most.” —- Former Phillies third baseman Mike Schmidt.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now my Idol and friend growing up wanting to be Pete Rose you’ll be dearly missed my friend RIP my Brother.” — Former major leaguer and Hall of Famer Wade Boggs.

“Absolutely heartbroken to hear the devastating news about Pete Rose’s passing. (heart emoji). He always brought a smile to my face when we worked together at Fox. He was true original and 1 of 1. Nobody loved baseball more than Pete and I’ll miss him terribly.” — Former major leaguer and Fox broadcaster Alex Rodriguez.

“RIP Pete Rose. Another player than should be in the HOF.” — Former MLB slugger Jose Canseco.

“It’s hard. … Just to be able to have lost Pete Rose today is a big hit for a lot of baseball families. It’s a tough one right now.” — ESPN announcer Eduardo Perez, son of Rose’s Reds teammate Tony Perez.

“The GREAT Pete Rose just died. He was one of the most magnificent baseball players ever to play the game. He paid the price! Major League Baseball should have allowed him into the Hall of Fame many years ago. Do it now, before his funeral! DJT” —- Former President Donald Trump.

“Pete Rose was a credit to Cincinnati, to the state of Ohio, and to everyone who loves America’s pastime. My prayers are with his family at this difficult time. His passing is a reminder that legends live forever and that he belongs in the Hall of Fame.” —- Ohio senator and Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance.

“Fran and I and our family are deeply saddened to learn of Pete Rose’s passing. In 1963, our parish priest Father Bertke took my dad and me to the Reds’ Opening Day game. It happened to be Pete Rose’s first game for the Reds. Fran and our family had the joy of watching Pete play for the Reds hundreds of times over the years. No one ever worked harder or hustled more than Pete Rose. No one ever got more out of his natural talent than Pete Rose. It was a true joy to watch him play baseball. Fran and I extended our sincerest condolences to Pete’s children and family.” — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

