Raptors F Scottie Barnes to miss at least 3 weeks because of right orbital fracture

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will miss at least three weeks because of a right orbital fracture, the team said Wednesday.

Barnes was struck by Denver’s Nikola Jokic while battling for a rebound late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s home loss to the Nuggets. Barnes went down before stumbling to the bench in pain.

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic would not say who will start for Barnes in Wednesday night’s game at the Charlotte Hornets.

“I feel bad for Scottie because has put a lot of work in and he was just starting to find the rhythm and he was playing really well,” Rajakovic said. “This is going to be tough playing without him.”

Rajakovic said he’s hoping Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo can help fill the void.

Barnes was a first-time All-Star last season, setting career highs in scoring, 3-point shooting, rebounding, assists and blocked shots. He is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists through four games. Toronto is 1-3 to start the year.

The 2022 NBA rookie of the year, Barnes signed a contract extension this summer that could reach around $270 million if he meets supermax criteria.

