PSG fans jeer announcement asking them not to make discriminatory chants

PARIS (AP) — A section of Paris Saint-Germain fans loudly jeered an announcement before Tuesday’s home game against PSV Eindhoven in the Champion League that reminded supporters that any discriminatory chanting is prohibited.

PSG faces potential disciplinary action after some fans at Parc des Princes made homophobic chants about bitter rival Marseille during last Saturday’s home game against Strasbourg. While the chanting was happening, the stadium announcer twice asked for the chants to stop and was jeered.

The league’s disciplinary committee is looking into evidence from that game and is set to announce its findings next week.

“Paris Saint-Germain reaffirms its commitment against all forms of discrimination including homophobia,” PSG said following the Strasbourg game. “The club takes all necessary measures, before and during matches, to ensure that the Parc des Princes remains an inclusive place for all.”

PSG plays Marseille at Stade Velodrome on Sunday. ___

