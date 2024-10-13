Pochettino wins US debut as Musah and Pepi score second-half goals in 2-0 victory over Panama

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Q2 Stadium to see posters and banners with his face around the…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Q2 Stadium to see posters and banners with his face around the grandstand and behind a goal.

By the time he left, he was saluting fans who were cheering his name. The 52-year-old Argentine’s debut as U.S. coach was a crowd-pleasing success.

Yunus Musah scored a 49th-minute goal off an assist from AC Milan teammate Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi added a stoppage time strike to close out 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday night.

The match in front of a near-capacity crowd of 20,239 was the first of two friendlies for the U.S. in a four-day span that includes a game against Mexico on Tuesday in Guadalajara. The Americans ended a four-game winless stretch and their first four-game home winless streak since a seven-game slide in 2010-11.

“Little by little building something. The objective is 2026,” Pochettino said. “It’s only the first step.”

And the love-at-first sight from the U.S. fans?

“Amazing. Amazing. Thank you to the fans. You were amazing,” Pochettino said.

The former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager was hired last month to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was fired in July after first-round elimination at the Copa America. Pochettino was given a contract through the 2026 World Cup that the U.S. will co-host and tasked with sparking a team that has not reached the World Cup quarterfinals since 2002.

Musah made the most of the team’s fresh start, scoring his first goal in 42 international appearances.

“Hopefully more to come,” Musah said.

Antonee Robinson worked around defender Michael Murillo on a flank and centered to Pulisic, who exchanged passes with Brenden Aaronson and one-timed a cross. Musah beat defender César Blackman and redirected the ball with a right-foot volley past Orlando Mosquera from 4 yards.

“I told him it was goal-scoring instincts. He’s been watching me,” said Pulisic, who has five goals in seven Serie A matches this season. “He’s been learning a thing or two. But honestly, that moment … it’s great to see that.”

Pulisic played for his eighth U.S. coach, a record for an American player. The U.S. was missing injured regulars Sergiño Dest, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah and Folarin Balogun.

Three second-half subs combined for the second goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Malik Tillman brought down a kick from goalkeeper Matt Turner and passed to Haji Wright, who crossed. A Texas native, Pepi slid the ball through Mosquera’s legs for his 11th goal in 31 appearances — his fourth in three international games in Austin.

Turner, who played all four matches at the 2022 World Cup, made a double save in the 52nd minute, batting Puma Rodríguez’s shot with his left hand, then diving back in front to get his body in front of Yoel Bárcenas’ attempt off the rebound.

Panama’s José Fajardo put an open shot wide in the 87th minute. The U.S. had 55% possession and was outshot 13-11.

“It was a good night, but I don’t want to get way too ahead of ourselves,” Turner said. “It was a building block for the future. By no means was it perfect.”

Panama beat the U.S. in the Copa America group stage, a match in which Weah was given an early red card for punching an opponent.

“I didn’t feel too many changes. But when a new coach is coming, for sure a victory, and that’s what happened,” Panama coach Thomas Christiansen said. “He will also need time to adapt his ideas to the team. He has the knowledge and experience, and he has the players to do to the job.”

Tim Ream captained the Americans one week after his 37th birthday and became the oldest U.S. field player since Preki Radosavljević in 2001. Forward Josh Sargent made his first start since the 2022 group-stage final against Iran.

Mexican referee Katia Garcia was believed to be the first woman to referee a U.S. men’s national team match.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who hasn’t played for the U.S. since the last World Cup qualifiers in March 2022, did not dress because of what the U.S. Soccer Federation said was a minor injury. Defender Marlon Fossey, who did not train on the field in recent days, also didn’t dress. Weston McKennie didn’t play because he arrived at camp banged up, Pochettino said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.