Paolo Banchero ties Magic record with a 37-point first half. He finishes with a career-high 50

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had the best night of his career on Monday night.

Banchero tied the Orlando Magic record for points in a half, scoring 37 in the first two quarters against the Indiana Pacers. He finished with a career-high 50 points — tying the fifth-highest scoring effort in Magic history. Orlando won 119-115.

“Man, I’m tired. I’m tired as hell,” Banchero said after the first 50-point effort in the NBA this season. “But it was a hell of a game.”

Banchero, the league’s rookie of the year two seasons ago and an All-Star last year, was 13 of 17 from the field in the half and finished 16 of 26 from the floor. He also had 13 rebounds and nine assists.

“It was just being in the zone,” Banchero said. “Felt like I was in an open gym, back at home, just working on my game. Every shot felt like it was going in and it’s a good feeling when you’ve got a day like that. Not every game is going to be like that, but I’m glad today was.”

The other 50-point games in Magic history: Tracy McGrady had 62 against Washington on March 10, 2004; Shaquille O’Neal had 53 against Minnesota on April 20, 1994; McGrady had 52 against Chicago on Feb. 21, 2003; McGrady had 51 against Denver on Nov. 14, 2003; Nick Anderson had 50 against New Jersey on April 23, 1993; and McGrady had 50 again against Washington on March 8, 2002.

The 37 points in the half tied the mark set by McGrady, also in the first half, for Orlando against Washington in the game where he finished with 62.

“That first half was a magical first half, for sure,” Banchero said.

Banchero’s career-high entering Monday was 43 points, set Jan. 3 against Sacramento. There were four first-half performances of 37 or more points last season — two by Phoenix’s Devin Booker, one by Karl-Anthony Towns (then of Minnesota, now of New York) and one by Dallas’ Luka Doncic.

