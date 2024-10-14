Panthers say Matthew Tkachuk will be sidelined about a week with an illness

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida Panthers will be without forward Matthew Tkachuk for about another week because of an illness,…

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida Panthers will be without forward Matthew Tkachuk for about another week because of an illness, a timetable that suggests he’ll miss a total of six games for the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Tkachuk didn’t play in Saturday’s loss at Buffalo and the Panthers don’t expect him back until a home game against Minnesota on Oct. 22.

Tkachuk wasn’t in the lineup for Monday’s matchup at Boston and the Panthers expect him to remain out for games Tuesday at Columbus, Thursday at home against Vancouver and Saturday at home against Vegas.

Tkachuk’s illness comes with the Panthers already without one of their other star forwards. Captain Aleksander Barkov was hurt last week in a game against Ottawa and is week to week with a lower-body injury. The Panthers are hopeful Barkov will be back in time for games in his native Finland against Dallas on Nov. 1 and 2.

Tkachuk had two assists through two games this season before getting sick.

