Padraig Harrington holds on to win on PGA Tour Champions for 3rd time this season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Padraig Harrington closed with a 5-under 67 and held on for a two-shot victory Sunday in the Simmons Bank Championship, his third title this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Harrington got in front early and most of his challengers faded before a big crowd at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Y.E. Yang made 10 birdies in his closing round of 65 and pulled within one shot when Harrington made his lone bogey on the 14th hole.

But the Irishman held steady with three straight pars, and then hammered a drive down the 18th fairway that left him a long iron to the green and two putts for a final birdie.

“It’s a nice way to finish,” Harrington said. “It gives me some confidence, and I really didn’t give anyone else a chance.”

The tournament determined the top 36 who qualify for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in two weeks in Phoenix, and that’s where the drama took place.

Cameron Percy of Australia, who only became eligible for the 50-and-older circuit in May, was 7 under through 14 holes in the final round until three straight bogeys down the stretch moved him back outside the top 36.

It was so close that it took Miguel Angel Jimenez missing a 10-foot par putt on the last hole to fall out of a three-way tie for fifth involving Percy. The extra money from a two-way tie moved Percy to 36th in the Schwab Cup standings to extend his season.

Jason Caron had the biggest consolation prize. He played two full seasons on the PGA Tour and left the tour in 2011. Now the head pro at Mill River Club in New York, he posted three top 5s this year — including the Senior PGA Championship — and last week narrowly moved into the top 36 for the Arkansas tournament.

Caron shot 68 and tied for third with Hiroyuki Fujita to move from No. 53 to No. 35 in the Schwab Cup. His position was secure only after Fujita missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

Fujita joined Caron and Percy moving into the top 36, bumping out Mike Weir, David Brandson and Scott Dunlap. Top-ranked Ernie Els closed with a 65 and made up a seven-shot difference on Steven Alker to keep the No. 1 seed in the Schwab Cup.

Harrington, who finished at 17-under 199 and earned $365,000 moved from No. 11 to No. 4, giving him a reasonable chance in Phoenix to win the Schwab Cup.

