Nico Echavarria claims the Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory

INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Nico Echavarria claimed the Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory, shooting 3-under 67 on Sunday to win by a shot over Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas.

Echavarria, a Colombian who played at the University of Arkansas, birdied two of the final three holes — including the 18th — to add to the title he won last year at the Puerto Rico Open.

He finished at 20-under 260 at the Narashino Country Club, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from central Tokyo. It’s course record, topping the 261 Tiger Woods shot in winning in 2019.

“It’s incredible to win a tournament that Tiger’s won,” Echavarria said, setting up a joke. “This is my second victory, so I just need 80 more victories to catch him. I’m on my way, though.”

Echavarria said the win last year helped build his confidence.

“I don’t think I would have won this week without the victory in Puerto Rico,” he said. “I pulled a lot from that moment in the last round on Sunday in Puerto Rico, I used it a lot this week to stay patient, stay calm.”

Echavarria hugged his girlfriend, Claudia De Antonio. on the 18th after the victory in what he called “a very special moment.”

“It’s surreal,” he said. “It’s been a good year for me, I just haven’t had that top result. I’ve been very consistent, I’ve learned a lot this year. To finish the year this way is, it’s incredible, especially doing it here in Japan in such an amazing country.”

Thomas, who played in the final threesome with Greyserman and Echavarria, closed with a 66. He is trying to win his first PGA title in 2 1/2 years. His last was the 2022 PGA Championship, which gave him 15 PGA titles.

“Obviously bummed and disappointed, but I played so well,” Thomas said. “I played plenty well enough to win the tournament. Hit so many good putts today that just didn’t go in, that’s the difference.”

Greyserman, trying for his first tour win, took a one-shot lead with a 30-foot birdie on the 14th — his only birdie on the back nine. He closed with a 65 at the Narashino Country Club and has been runner-up in three of his last five PGA events.

He’s a close friend of Echavarria’s. But the loss, of course, hurt.

“You know, I didn’t quite execute down the stretch when I needed to. I mean, Nico stepped up there and he hit a great second shot (on 18). He earned it.”

