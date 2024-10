DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand wins cricket’s Women’s T20 World Cup for 1st time with 32-run victory…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand wins cricket’s Women’s T20 World Cup for 1st time with 32-run victory over South Africa.

