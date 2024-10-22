NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|7
|72
|904
|10.3
|T.Felton, Maryland
|7
|64
|803
|9.1
|H.Fannin, Bowling Green
|7
|60
|872
|8.6
|T.Harris, Mississippi
|7
|59
|987
|8.4
|T.Johnson, Oregon
|7
|57
|536
|8.1
|T.Koziol, Ball St.
|7
|55
|502
|7.9
|J.Royals, Utah St.
|7
|55
|834
|7.9
|J.Kelly, Texas Tech
|7
|53
|590
|7.6
|A.Armstrong, Arkansas
|6
|45
|646
|7.5
|T.Hunter, Colorado
|7
|51
|604
|7.3
|P.Ashlock, Hawaii
|6
|43
|470
|7.2
|L.Wysong, New Mexico
|7
|50
|663
|7.1
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|6
|42
|458
|7.0
|J.Hobert, Texas State
|7
|48
|499
|6.9
|G.Jackson, Washington
|7
|47
|542
|6.7
|T.McMillan, Arizona
|7
|47
|780
|6.7
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|6
|40
|526
|6.7
|T.Warren, Penn St.
|6
|40
|513
|6.7
|T.Walker, Oregon St.
|7
|46
|468
|6.6
|R.White, UNLV
|7
|46
|614
|6.6
|D.Burks, Oklahoma
|4
|26
|201
|6.5
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|6
|39
|565
|6.5
|J.Higgins, Iowa St.
|7
|45
|563
|6.4
|J.Meeks, Syracuse
|6
|38
|459
|6.3
|K.Coleman, Mississippi St.
|7
|44
|536
|6.3
|D.McCuin, UTSA
|6
|37
|279
|6.2
|K.Prather, Maryland
|7
|43
|461
|6.1
|J.Bech, TCU
|7
|42
|748
|6.0
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|7
|42
|500
|6.0
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|7
|42
|541
|6.0
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|7
|42
|451
|6.0
|C.Loveland, Michigan
|6
|36
|344
|6.0
|D.Sheffield, North Texas
|7
|42
|565
|6.0
|D.Wright, Temple
|7
|42
|517
|6.0
|D.Connors, Rice
|7
|41
|269
|5.9
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|7
|41
|380
|5.9
|J.Vandeross, Toledo
|7
|41
|462
|5.9
|D.Boston, Washington
|7
|40
|540
|5.7
|M.Fields, Virginia
|7
|40
|606
|5.7
|J.Pritchett, South Alabama
|7
|39
|574
|5.6
|X.Restrepo, Miami
|7
|39
|686
|5.6
|O.Singleton, E. Michigan
|7
|39
|357
|5.6
|M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech
|8
|44
|541
|5.5
|O.Kelly, Middle Tennessee
|7
|38
|651
|5.4
|C.Owen, Ohio
|7
|38
|526
|5.4
|D.Ross, Troy
|7
|38
|625
|5.4
|M.Sykes, Rice
|7
|38
|465
|5.4
|K.Concepcion, NC State
|8
|43
|365
|5.4
|T.Edwards, Louisiana Tech
|6
|32
|445
|5.3
|O.Gadsden, Syracuse
|6
|32
|433
|5.3
|J.Smith, Ohio St.
|6
|32
|553
|5.3
|L.Burden, Missouri
|7
|37
|447
|5.3
|K.Hutson, Washington St.
|7
|37
|506
|5.3
|K.Johnson, W. Kentucky
|7
|37
|493
|5.3
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|7
|37
|681
|5.3
|K.Thomas, UTEP
|7
|37
|355
|5.3
|J.Smith, UTEP
|4
|21
|177
|5.2
|T.Horton, Colorado St.
|5
|26
|353
|5.2
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|6
|31
|254
|5.2
|S.Atkins, South Florida
|7
|36
|358
|5.1
|J.Brooks, Louisville
|7
|36
|679
|5.1
|K.Lacy, LSU
|7
|36
|512
|5.1
|K.Shanks, UAB
|7
|36
|333
|5.1
|M.Taylor, LSU
|7
|36
|348
|5.1
|S.Williams, TCU
|7
|36
|355
|5.1
|D.Key, Kentucky
|7
|35
|500
|5.0
|C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio)
|7
|35
|466
|5.0
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|7
|35
|458
|5.0
|D.Reid, Pittsburgh
|5
|25
|341
|5.0
|C.Rucker, Arkansas St.
|7
|35
|510
|5.0
|T.Wease, Missouri
|7
|35
|463
|5.0
|K.Womack, W. Michigan
|4
|20
|228
|5.0
|L.Bond, Boston College
|7
|34
|376
|4.9
|L.Grimm, Kansas
|7
|34
|363
|4.9
|A.Henning, Northwestern
|7
|34
|357
|4.9
|I.Horton, Miami
|7
|34
|412
|4.9
|J.Newton, Toledo
|7
|34
|581
|4.9
|A.Thomas, UAB
|7
|34
|370
|4.9
|L.Wester, Colorado
|7
|34
|445
|4.9
|J.Williams, Texas State
|7
|34
|435
|4.9
|D.Taylor, Minnesota
|6
|29
|223
|4.8
|E.Wilson, Florida
|4
|19
|266
|4.8
|A.Anderson, LSU
|7
|33
|488
|4.7
|N.Cenacle, Hawaii
|7
|33
|316
|4.7
|R.Sharpe, Fresno St.
|7
|33
|346
|4.7
|D.Singer, Utah
|7
|33
|486
|4.7
|E.Stowers, Vanderbilt
|7
|33
|463
|4.7
|H.Willis, Middle Tennessee
|7
|33
|491
|4.7
|D.Fleming, Georgia St.
|6
|28
|300
|4.7
|J.Richardson, TCU
|7
|32
|385
|4.6
|J.Royer, Cincinnati
|7
|32
|387
|4.6
|E.Sarratt, Indiana
|7
|32
|578
|4.6
|R.Taylor, Memphis
|7
|32
|448
|4.6
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|7
|32
|562
|4.6
|C.Daniels, LSU
|6
|27
|325
|4.5
|D.Lassiter, BYU
|6
|27
|450
|4.5
|E.Singleton, Georgia Tech
|8
|36
|458
|4.5
|J.Smith, Nevada
|8
|36
|541
|4.5
|E.Ayomanor, Stanford
|7
|31
|388
|4.4
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|7
|31
|484
|4.4
|D.Burgess, Georgia Southern
|7
|31
|381
|4.4
|D.Lovett, Georgia
|7
|31
|337
|4.4
|J.Moore, Duke
|7
|31
|453
|4.4
|J.Tyson, Arizona St.
|7
|31
|477
|4.4
|R.Williams, Alabama
|7
|31
|649
|4.4
|T.Harris, Virginia
|3
|13
|201
|4.3
|T.Hurst, Georgia St.
|6
|26
|449
|4.3
|M.Jackson, Appalachian St.
|6
|26
|273
|4.3
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|6
|26
|463
|4.3
|C.Sowell, East Carolina
|6
|26
|436
|4.3
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|7
|30
|339
|4.3
|M.Dalena, Fresno St.
|7
|30
|607
|4.3
|C.Douglas, Texas Tech
|7
|30
|419
|4.3
|Z.Franklin, Illinois
|7
|30
|372
|4.3
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|7
|30
|317
|4.3
|W.Pauling, Wisconsin
|7
|30
|302
|4.3
|C.Camper, Boise St.
|6
|25
|441
|4.2
|A.Sambucci, W. Michigan
|6
|25
|319
|4.2
|M.Anderson, Memphis
|7
|29
|167
|4.1
|J.Briningstool, Clemson
|7
|29
|327
|4.1
|J.Keeney-James, Umass
|7
|29
|542
|4.1
|T.Lockett, E. Michigan
|7
|29
|373
|4.1
|J.Lockhart, San Jose St.
|7
|29
|532
|4.1
|C.Pickett, Ball St.
|7
|29
|271
|4.1
|E.Rivers, FIU
|7
|29
|539
|4.1
|C.Roberts, BYU
|7
|29
|422
|4.1
|T.Sheffield, Uconn
|7
|29
|312
|4.1
|A.Smith, Georgia
|7
|29
|444
|4.1
|D.Stribling, Oklahoma St.
|7
|29
|556
|4.1
|W.Wright, East Carolina
|7
|29
|337
|4.1
|T.Carter, Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|28
|465
|4.0
|J.Endries, California
|7
|28
|366
|4.0
|D.Greene, Wake Forest
|4
|16
|271
|4.0
|O.Hayes, FAU
|6
|24
|371
|4.0
|Z.Haynes, Syracuse
|2
|8
|97
|4.0
|J.Horn, Colorado
|7
|28
|356
|4.0
|N.Marsh, Michigan St.
|6
|24
|433
|4.0
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|7
|28
|543
|4.0
|L.McRee, Southern Cal
|4
|16
|169
|4.0
|E.Messer, W. Kentucky
|7
|28
|358
|4.0
|A.Norton, Akron
|7
|28
|541
|4.0
|D.Patterson, FIU
|7
|28
|365
|4.0
|J.Poke, San Diego St.
|6
|24
|190
|4.0
|D.Ward, North Texas
|4
|16
|288
|4.0
|A.Williams, Clemson
|7
|28
|393
|4.0
|T.Williams, Georgia St.
|4
|16
|165
|4.0
|J.Barney, Nebraska
|7
|27
|181
|3.9
|Z.Branch, Southern Cal
|7
|27
|276
|3.9
|L.Floriea, Kent St.
|7
|27
|456
|3.9
|M.Foster, Michigan St.
|7
|27
|374
|3.9
|G.Helm, Texas
|7
|27
|373
|3.9
|B.Kirtz, Northwestern
|7
|27
|414
|3.9
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|7
|27
|347
|3.9
|J.Lane, Southern Cal
|7
|27
|303
|3.9
|C.Lee, Mississippi
|7
|27
|429
|3.9
|J.Newell, Akron
|7
|27
|185
|3.9
|E.Stewart, Oregon
|7
|27
|427
|3.9
|L.Brown, San Diego St.
|6
|23
|379
|3.8
|M.Dukes, Georgia St.
|6
|23
|191
|3.8
|E.Heidenreich, Navy
|6
|23
|485
|3.8
|C.Braham, Nevada
|8
|30
|326
|3.8
|C.Lacy, Louisville
|4
|15
|179
|3.8
|E.Mosley, Stanford
|4
|15
|109
|3.8
|D.Bell, Georgia
|7
|26
|310
|3.7
|H.Clement, West Virginia
|7
|26
|363
|3.7
|B.Collins, Notre Dame
|7
|26
|317
|3.7
|R.Davis, New Mexico
|7
|26
|367
|3.7
|H.Fields, Wake Forest
|7
|26
|311
|3.7
|T.Harden, UCLA
|7
|26
|238
|3.7
|K.Hudson, Southern Cal
|7
|26
|303
|3.7
|K.Hudson, UCF
|7
|26
|503
|3.7
|M.Johnson, Bowling Green
|7
|26
|290
|3.7
|B.Kuithe, Utah
|7
|26
|369
|3.7
|K.Lambert-Smith, Auburn
|7
|26
|526
|3.7
|D.Miller, Rutgers
|7
|26
|349
|3.7
|J.Moss, Fresno St.
|7
|26
|346
|3.7
|W.Sheppard, Colorado
|7
|26
|384
|3.7
|J.Tracy, Miami (Ohio)
|7
|26
|311
|3.7
|M.Williams, Tulane
|7
|26
|439
|3.7
|M.Allen, E. Michigan
|6
|22
|318
|3.7
|J.Gyllenborg, Wyoming
|5
|18
|311
|3.6
|T.Mobley, Liberty
|5
|18
|169
|3.6
|S.Bell, Uconn
|7
|25
|534
|3.6
|G.Bernard, Alabama
|7
|25
|381
|3.6
|J.Brown, Kansas St.
|7
|25
|420
|3.6
|C.Carpenter, UTSA
|7
|25
|231
|3.6
|Q.Conley, Arizona
|7
|25
|163
|3.6
|K.Drake, Memphis
|7
|25
|297
|3.6
|Y.Knight, James Madison
|7
|25
|292
|3.6
|W.Marks, Southern Cal
|7
|25
|186
|3.6
|E.Pancol, Duke
|7
|25
|308
|3.6
|I.Sategna, Arkansas
|7
|25
|366
|3.6
|V.Snow, Buffalo
|7
|25
|300
|3.6
|K.White, Utah St.
|7
|25
|345
|3.6
|J.Blue, Texas
|6
|21
|153
|3.5
|D.Clemons, Oregon St.
|4
|14
|155
|3.5
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|6
|21
|258
|3.5
|M.Lemon, Southern Cal
|6
|21
|244
|3.5
|D.Alexander, Wake Forest
|7
|24
|298
|3.4
|D.Blankumsee, Memphis
|7
|24
|314
|3.4
