NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game G Ct ReYd Ct Pg N.Nash, San Jose St. 7 72 904 10.3 T.Felton, Maryland 7 64…

Receptions Per Game

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg N.Nash, San Jose St. 7 72 904 10.3 T.Felton, Maryland 7 64 803 9.1 H.Fannin, Bowling Green 7 60 872 8.6 T.Harris, Mississippi 7 59 987 8.4 T.Johnson, Oregon 7 57 536 8.1 T.Koziol, Ball St. 7 55 502 7.9 J.Royals, Utah St. 7 55 834 7.9 J.Kelly, Texas Tech 7 53 590 7.6 A.Armstrong, Arkansas 6 45 646 7.5 T.Hunter, Colorado 7 51 604 7.3 P.Ashlock, Hawaii 6 43 470 7.2 L.Wysong, New Mexico 7 50 663 7.1 T.Pena, Syracuse 6 42 458 7.0 J.Hobert, Texas State 7 48 499 6.9 G.Jackson, Washington 7 47 542 6.7 T.McMillan, Arizona 7 47 780 6.7 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 6 40 526 6.7 T.Warren, Penn St. 6 40 513 6.7 T.Walker, Oregon St. 7 46 468 6.6 R.White, UNLV 7 46 614 6.6 D.Burks, Oklahoma 4 26 201 6.5 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 6 39 565 6.5 J.Higgins, Iowa St. 7 45 563 6.4 J.Meeks, Syracuse 6 38 459 6.3 K.Coleman, Mississippi St. 7 44 536 6.3 D.McCuin, UTSA 6 37 279 6.2 K.Prather, Maryland 7 43 461 6.1 J.Bech, TCU 7 42 748 6.0 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 7 42 500 6.0 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 7 42 541 6.0 D.Jackson, Minnesota 7 42 451 6.0 C.Loveland, Michigan 6 36 344 6.0 D.Sheffield, North Texas 7 42 565 6.0 D.Wright, Temple 7 42 517 6.0 D.Connors, Rice 7 41 269 5.9 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 7 41 380 5.9 J.Vandeross, Toledo 7 41 462 5.9 D.Boston, Washington 7 40 540 5.7 M.Fields, Virginia 7 40 606 5.7 J.Pritchett, South Alabama 7 39 574 5.6 X.Restrepo, Miami 7 39 686 5.6 O.Singleton, E. Michigan 7 39 357 5.6 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 8 44 541 5.5 O.Kelly, Middle Tennessee 7 38 651 5.4 C.Owen, Ohio 7 38 526 5.4 D.Ross, Troy 7 38 625 5.4 M.Sykes, Rice 7 38 465 5.4 K.Concepcion, NC State 8 43 365 5.4 T.Edwards, Louisiana Tech 6 32 445 5.3 O.Gadsden, Syracuse 6 32 433 5.3 J.Smith, Ohio St. 6 32 553 5.3 L.Burden, Missouri 7 37 447 5.3 K.Hutson, Washington St. 7 37 506 5.3 K.Johnson, W. Kentucky 7 37 493 5.3 J.Noel, Iowa St. 7 37 681 5.3 K.Thomas, UTEP 7 37 355 5.3 J.Smith, UTEP 4 21 177 5.2 T.Horton, Colorado St. 5 26 353 5.2 L.Allen, Syracuse 6 31 254 5.2 S.Atkins, South Florida 7 36 358 5.1 J.Brooks, Louisville 7 36 679 5.1 K.Lacy, LSU 7 36 512 5.1 K.Shanks, UAB 7 36 333 5.1 M.Taylor, LSU 7 36 348 5.1 S.Williams, TCU 7 36 355 5.1 D.Key, Kentucky 7 35 500 5.0 C.McDonald, Miami (Ohio) 7 35 466 5.0 T.Morin, Wake Forest 7 35 458 5.0 D.Reid, Pittsburgh 5 25 341 5.0 C.Rucker, Arkansas St. 7 35 510 5.0 T.Wease, Missouri 7 35 463 5.0 K.Womack, W. Michigan 4 20 228 5.0 L.Bond, Boston College 7 34 376 4.9 L.Grimm, Kansas 7 34 363 4.9 A.Henning, Northwestern 7 34 357 4.9 I.Horton, Miami 7 34 412 4.9 J.Newton, Toledo 7 34 581 4.9 A.Thomas, UAB 7 34 370 4.9 L.Wester, Colorado 7 34 445 4.9 J.Williams, Texas State 7 34 435 4.9 D.Taylor, Minnesota 6 29 223 4.8 E.Wilson, Florida 4 19 266 4.8 A.Anderson, LSU 7 33 488 4.7 N.Cenacle, Hawaii 7 33 316 4.7 R.Sharpe, Fresno St. 7 33 346 4.7 D.Singer, Utah 7 33 486 4.7 E.Stowers, Vanderbilt 7 33 463 4.7 H.Willis, Middle Tennessee 7 33 491 4.7 D.Fleming, Georgia St. 6 28 300 4.7 J.Richardson, TCU 7 32 385 4.6 J.Royer, Cincinnati 7 32 387 4.6 E.Sarratt, Indiana 7 32 578 4.6 R.Taylor, Memphis 7 32 448 4.6 K.Williams, Washington St. 7 32 562 4.6 C.Daniels, LSU 6 27 325 4.5 D.Lassiter, BYU 6 27 450 4.5 E.Singleton, Georgia Tech 8 36 458 4.5 J.Smith, Nevada 8 36 541 4.5 E.Ayomanor, Stanford 7 31 388 4.4 P.Bryant, Illinois 7 31 484 4.4 D.Burgess, Georgia Southern 7 31 381 4.4 D.Lovett, Georgia 7 31 337 4.4 J.Moore, Duke 7 31 453 4.4 J.Tyson, Arizona St. 7 31 477 4.4 R.Williams, Alabama 7 31 649 4.4 T.Harris, Virginia 3 13 201 4.3 T.Hurst, Georgia St. 6 26 449 4.3 M.Jackson, Appalachian St. 6 26 273 4.3 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 6 26 463 4.3 C.Sowell, East Carolina 6 26 436 4.3 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 7 30 339 4.3 M.Dalena, Fresno St. 7 30 607 4.3 C.Douglas, Texas Tech 7 30 419 4.3 Z.Franklin, Illinois 7 30 372 4.3 I.Paige, Old Dominion 7 30 317 4.3 W.Pauling, Wisconsin 7 30 302 4.3 C.Camper, Boise St. 6 25 441 4.2 A.Sambucci, W. Michigan 6 25 319 4.2 M.Anderson, Memphis 7 29 167 4.1 J.Briningstool, Clemson 7 29 327 4.1 J.Keeney-James, Umass 7 29 542 4.1 T.Lockett, E. Michigan 7 29 373 4.1 J.Lockhart, San Jose St. 7 29 532 4.1 C.Pickett, Ball St. 7 29 271 4.1 E.Rivers, FIU 7 29 539 4.1 C.Roberts, BYU 7 29 422 4.1 T.Sheffield, Uconn 7 29 312 4.1 A.Smith, Georgia 7 29 444 4.1 D.Stribling, Oklahoma St. 7 29 556 4.1 W.Wright, East Carolina 7 29 337 4.1 T.Carter, Louisiana-Lafayette 7 28 465 4.0 J.Endries, California 7 28 366 4.0 D.Greene, Wake Forest 4 16 271 4.0 O.Hayes, FAU 6 24 371 4.0 Z.Haynes, Syracuse 2 8 97 4.0 J.Horn, Colorado 7 28 356 4.0 N.Marsh, Michigan St. 6 24 433 4.0 C.McCray, Kent St. 7 28 543 4.0 L.McRee, Southern Cal 4 16 169 4.0 E.Messer, W. Kentucky 7 28 358 4.0 A.Norton, Akron 7 28 541 4.0 D.Patterson, FIU 7 28 365 4.0 J.Poke, San Diego St. 6 24 190 4.0 D.Ward, North Texas 4 16 288 4.0 A.Williams, Clemson 7 28 393 4.0 T.Williams, Georgia St. 4 16 165 4.0 J.Barney, Nebraska 7 27 181 3.9 Z.Branch, Southern Cal 7 27 276 3.9 L.Floriea, Kent St. 7 27 456 3.9 M.Foster, Michigan St. 7 27 374 3.9 G.Helm, Texas 7 27 373 3.9 B.Kirtz, Northwestern 7 27 414 3.9 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 7 27 347 3.9 J.Lane, Southern Cal 7 27 303 3.9 C.Lee, Mississippi 7 27 429 3.9 J.Newell, Akron 7 27 185 3.9 E.Stewart, Oregon 7 27 427 3.9 L.Brown, San Diego St. 6 23 379 3.8 M.Dukes, Georgia St. 6 23 191 3.8 E.Heidenreich, Navy 6 23 485 3.8 C.Braham, Nevada 8 30 326 3.8 C.Lacy, Louisville 4 15 179 3.8 E.Mosley, Stanford 4 15 109 3.8 D.Bell, Georgia 7 26 310 3.7 H.Clement, West Virginia 7 26 363 3.7 B.Collins, Notre Dame 7 26 317 3.7 R.Davis, New Mexico 7 26 367 3.7 H.Fields, Wake Forest 7 26 311 3.7 T.Harden, UCLA 7 26 238 3.7 K.Hudson, Southern Cal 7 26 303 3.7 K.Hudson, UCF 7 26 503 3.7 M.Johnson, Bowling Green 7 26 290 3.7 B.Kuithe, Utah 7 26 369 3.7 K.Lambert-Smith, Auburn 7 26 526 3.7 D.Miller, Rutgers 7 26 349 3.7 J.Moss, Fresno St. 7 26 346 3.7 W.Sheppard, Colorado 7 26 384 3.7 J.Tracy, Miami (Ohio) 7 26 311 3.7 M.Williams, Tulane 7 26 439 3.7 M.Allen, E. Michigan 6 22 318 3.7 J.Gyllenborg, Wyoming 5 18 311 3.6 T.Mobley, Liberty 5 18 169 3.6 S.Bell, Uconn 7 25 534 3.6 G.Bernard, Alabama 7 25 381 3.6 J.Brown, Kansas St. 7 25 420 3.6 C.Carpenter, UTSA 7 25 231 3.6 Q.Conley, Arizona 7 25 163 3.6 K.Drake, Memphis 7 25 297 3.6 Y.Knight, James Madison 7 25 292 3.6 W.Marks, Southern Cal 7 25 186 3.6 E.Pancol, Duke 7 25 308 3.6 I.Sategna, Arkansas 7 25 366 3.6 V.Snow, Buffalo 7 25 300 3.6 K.White, Utah St. 7 25 345 3.6 J.Blue, Texas 6 21 153 3.5 D.Clemons, Oregon St. 4 14 155 3.5 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 6 21 258 3.5 M.Lemon, Southern Cal 6 21 244 3.5 D.Alexander, Wake Forest 7 24 298 3.4 D.Blankumsee, Memphis 7 24 314 3.4

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.