NASCAR-Xfinity Credit One® NASCAR® AMEX Credit Card 300 Results

Saturday At Homestead-Miami Speedway Homestead, Fla. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (16) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200…

Saturday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (16) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 60 points.

2. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 49.

3. (3) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 200, 49.

4. (14) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 200, 35.

5. (2) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 200, 45.

6. (8) Riley Herbst, Ford, 200, 34.

7. (17) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 200, 38.

8. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

9. (9) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

10. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

11. (7) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (13) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (1) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200, 29.

14. (21) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (23) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (25) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (19) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (20) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (15) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 199, 17.

21. (22) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 199, 16.

22. (10) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (11) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 199, 14.

24. (12) William Sawalich, Toyota, 199, 0.

25. (31) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 199, 12.

26. (27) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 199, 11.

27. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 197, 10.

28. (28) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 197, 9.

29. (34) Austin Green, Ford, 197, 8.

30. (26) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 197, 7.

31. (32) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 197, 0.

32. (30) Dylan Lupton, Ford, 196, 5.

33. (29) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 196, 0.

34. (35) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 195, 3.

35. (37) Armani Williams, Chevrolet, 193, 2.

36. (36) Thomas Annunziata, Ford, ignition, 190, 1.

37. (33) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, suspension, 87, 1.

38. (38) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, overheating, 56, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.211 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 20 minutes, 23 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.045 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 19 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Smith 0-29; C.Custer 30-41; A.Almirola 42; A.Hill 43-97; C.Custer 98-112; A.Hill 113-127; C.Custer 128-158; S.Creed 159-170; A.Allmendinger 171-179; C.Custer 180-188; A.Hill 189-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 3 times for 82 laps; C.Custer, 4 times for 67 laps; C.Smith, 1 time for 29 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 12 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 9 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 4; S.Mayer, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; C.Custer, 2; C.Smith, 2; A.Almirola, 2; R.Truex, 2; A.Allmendinger, 1; J.Love, 1; S.Smith, 1; R.Herbst, 1; C.Zilisch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 3128; 2. C.Custer, 3121; 3. A.Hill, 3116; 4. A.Allmendinger, 3103; 5. C.Smith, 3093; 6. J.Love, 3086; 7. S.Mayer, 3074; 8. S.Smith, 3026; 9. S.Creed, 2176; 10. R.Herbst, 2160; 11. P.Kligerman, 2138; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 2123; 13. R.Sieg, 811; 14. B.Jones, 669; 15. A.Alfredo, 610; 16. B.Poole, 534.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.