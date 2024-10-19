NASCAR-Xfinity Ambetter Health 302 Results

Saturday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) AJ Allmendinger,…

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 201 laps, 56 points.

2. (10) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 201, 48.

3. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 201, 53.

4. (3) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 201, 39.

5. (11) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 201, 32.

6. (8) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 201, 38.

7. (7) Riley Herbst, Ford, 201, 40.

8. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 201, 44.

9. (38) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 201, 34.

10. (17) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 201, 30.

11. (14) Corey Heim, Toyota, 201, 0.

12. (30) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 201, 0.

13. (12) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 201, 28.

14. (4) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 201, 24.

15. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 201, 22.

16. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 201, 21.

17. (1) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 201, 29.

18. (19) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 201, 19.

19. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 201, 18.

20. (27) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 201, 17.

21. (32) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 201, 16.

22. (20) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 201, 15.

23. (33) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 201, 14.

24. (15) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 201, 13.

25. (28) JJ Yeley, Ford, 199, 12.

26. (22) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 199, 11.

27. (21) Dylan Lupton, Ford, 198, 10.

28. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 198, 9.

29. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 198, 8.

30. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 198, 7.

31. (35) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 198, 6.

32. (5) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 197, 5.

33. (13) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 197, 0.

34. (29) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 197, 3.

35. (37) Akinori Ogata, Chevrolet, 196, 0.

36. (26) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 193, 0.

37. (25) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, electrical, 130, 1.

38. (16) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 77, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 127.218 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 22 minutes, 12 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.156 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Jones 0-8; S.Smith 9-13; C.Custer 14-35; B.Jones 36-38; R.Herbst 39-42; C.Custer 43-51; J.Allgaier 52-93; A.Allmendinger 94-145; R.Sieg 146; P.Kligerman 147; J.Love 148-150; A.Allmendinger 151-191; R.Sieg 192; A.Allmendinger 193-201

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Allmendinger, 3 times for 102 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 42 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 31 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 11 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 5 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Love, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Sieg, 2 times for 2 laps; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; S.Mayer, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; C.Custer, 2; C.Smith, 2; A.Almirola, 2; R.Truex, 2; J.Love, 1; S.Smith, 1; R.Herbst, 1; C.Zilisch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 3035; 2. C.Custer, 3028; 3. A.Hill, 3026; 4. C.Smith, 3025; 5. S.Mayer, 3017; 6. J.Love, 3013; 7. A.Allmendinger, 3007; 8. S.Smith, 3006; 9. S.Van Gisbergen, 2102; 10. S.Creed, 2097; 11. R.Herbst, 2086; 12. P.Kligerman, 2080; 13. R.Sieg, 725; 14. B.Jones, 622; 15. A.Alfredo, 570; 16. B.Poole, 499.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

