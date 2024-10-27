NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 Results

Sunday At Homestead-Miami Speedway Homestead, Fla. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267…

Sunday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267 laps, 57 points.

2. (20) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 48.

3. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 48.

4. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 46.

5. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 49.

6. (25) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 39.

7. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 32.

8. (32) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 267, 0.

9. (15) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 267, 37.

10. (35) Ryan Preece, Ford, 267, 29.

11. (12) Josh Berry, Ford, 267, 26.

12. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 25.

13. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 24.

14. (24) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 23.

15. (21) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 22.

16. (23) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 21.

17. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 20.

18. (8) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 28.

19. (16) Noah Gragson, Ford, 267, 18.

20. (31) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 267, 17.

21. (5) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 16.

22. (28) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 15.

23. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 19.

24. (34) Harrison Burton, Ford, 267, 13.

25. (30) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 12.

26. (29) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 267, 11.

27. (36) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 10.

28. (26) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 9.

29. (9) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 267, 8.

30. (19) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 267, 7.

31. (17) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 6.

32. (27) Kaz Grala, Ford, 267, 5.

33. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 4.

34. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266, 3.

35. (33) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 266, 2.

36. (14) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 261, 1.

37. (38) Chad Finchum, Ford, 258, 0.

38. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, accident, 223, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.38 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 5 minutes, 44 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.241 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 33 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0-5; C.Bell 6; T.Reddick 7-32; K.Larson 33; B.Keselowski 34-41; T.Gilliland 42; J.Haley 43; C.Elliott 44-49; T.Reddick 50; K.Busch 51-53; B.Wallace 54-55; T.Reddick 56-83; R.Blaney 84-87; C.Elliott 88-115; D.Hamlin 116-122; T.Reddick 123-124; K.Busch 125; R.Blaney 126-127; C.Elliott 128-159; D.Hamlin 160-168; C.Elliott 169-171; C.Bell 172-173; C.Elliott 174; R.Blaney 175-176; C.Elliott 177-187; R.Blaney 188; K.Busch 189; R.Blaney 190-220; T.Reddick 221-251; R.Blaney 252-257; T.Reddick 258-260; D.Hamlin 261-265; R.Blaney 266; T.Reddick 267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Reddick, 8 times for 97 laps; C.Elliott, 6 times for 81 laps; R.Blaney, 7 times for 47 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 21 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 8 laps; K.Busch, 3 times for 5 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 3 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 2 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Haley, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 6; C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 3; T.Reddick, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; J.Logano, 3; R.Blaney, 2; C.Elliott, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Cindric, 1; D.Suárez, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; H.Burton, 1; C.Buescher, 1; R.Chastain, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1; A.Dillon, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 4132; 2. W.Byron, 4110; 3. T.Reddick, 4104; 4. K.Larson, 4103; 5. D.Hamlin, 4093; 6. R.Blaney, 4072; 7. J.Logano, 4070; 8. C.Elliott, 4067; 9. A.Bowman, 2264; 10. M.Truex, 2213; 11. A.Cindric, 2189; 12. D.Suárez, 2185; 13. T.Gibbs, 2163; 14. B.Keselowski, 2147; 15. C.Briscoe, 2146; 16. H.Burton, 2100.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

