Napoli extends Serie A lead after beating plucky Como while Verona beats Venezia with late own goal

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay scored after just 25 seconds as Napoli eked out a 3-1 win…

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay scored after just 25 seconds as Napoli eked out a 3-1 win over Como to consolidate its place at the top of Serie A on Friday.

Antonio Conte’s men go four points clear of Juventus, although the second-placed side has a game in hand and could cut the deficit against Cagliari on Saturday.

Napoli wasted no time pulling ahead, when McTominay grabbed his second goal in three games.

Como slowly came into the game and Gabriel Strefezza equalized two minutes before halftime when he rifled a low shot into the bottom corner. It was the first goal Napoli has conceded since Aug. 31.

Romelu Lukaku put Napoli ahead again with a penalty eight minutes into the second half and then his defense-splitting pass allowed substitute David Neres to slip a third under Como goalkeeeper Emil Audero with four minutes remaining.

Napoli labored at times, especially in the first half, but the win was in keeping with its good start to the season. It has lost only one of its eight competitive games and has 14 goals in its last five games.

Newly promoted Como remains in 10th place.

Late goal gives Verona victory

A late own goal by Jesse Joronen gave Verona a 2-1 victory over Venezia.

Gaetano Oristanio put Venezia 1-0 up in the second minute when he took advantage of poor defending to steal in at the back post and head home a corner kick.

However, the home side replied just seven minutes later when Danish striker Casper Tengstedt finished off a nice move by volleying the equalizer.

Verona got the winner nine minutes from time when Grigoris Kastanos’ header was touched into his own net by goalkeeper Joronen.

Venezia stayed second to last, while Verona jumped from 14th to 10th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.