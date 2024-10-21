Mota scores delicious double as Monza earns first Serie A win

VERONA, Italy (AP) — An inspired Dany Mota scored in each half for Monza to surprise Verona 3-0 and earn…

VERONA, Italy (AP) — An inspired Dany Mota scored in each half for Monza to surprise Verona 3-0 and earn its first win in Serie A on Monday.

The Portuguese striker volleyed a superb opener after nine minutes and burst between two defenders to add a second in the 74th.

Alessandro Bianco made it 3-0 with 11 minutes remaining to help Monza rise out of the relegation zone and into 16th spot on the 20-team table.

Monza was the last team to win this season.

Verona has scored more second-half goals than any team bar league leader Napoli but was toothless in front of goal and fell to 13th.

