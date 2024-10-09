Minnesota Lynx to take on the New York Liberty on the road

Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 14-6 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

WNBA FINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty square off against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 at home. New York averages 85.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Lynx have gone 14-5 away from home. Minnesota leads the WNBA with 23.0 assists per game led by Courtney Williams averaging 5.5.

New York scores 85.6 points, 10.0 more per game than the 75.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Liberty.

Williams is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

