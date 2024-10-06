Mets lead Phillies 1-0 ahead of NLDS Game 2

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (95-67, first in the…

New York Mets (89-73, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (95-67, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 4:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -156, Mets +131; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets meet in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Mets lead the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 95-67 overall and 54-27 at home. The Phillies have gone 67-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has gone 43-38 on the road and 89-73 overall. The Mets have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .415.

Sunday’s game is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 42 doubles and 30 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 15-for-32 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 39 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 91 RBI for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 11-for-40 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets: 5-5, .205 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (spine), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

