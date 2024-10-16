Messi’s 10th hat trick raises total to 112 international goals as Argentina wins World Cup qualifier

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his 10th international hat trick to raise his career total to 112 goals…

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his 10th international hat trick to raise his career total to 112 goals and also had a pair of assists to lead Argentina over Bolivia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

After missing a pair of October qualifiers while recovering from a right ankle injury sustained in the Copa America, Messi played the entire match before raucous fans at Estadio Monumental who chanted his name after he opened the scoring in the 19th minute.

Messi added goals in the 84th and 86th minutes. The 37-year-old is second on the career scoring list behind the 133 of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rival Brazil and under-pressure coach Dorival Júnio got some relief with a convincing performance in a 4-0 home win against Peru.

Argentina leads South American qualifying with 22 points after 10 matches, three points clear of second-place Colombia, who beat Chile 4-0. Uruguay, which earlier had a goalless draw with Ecuador, and Brazil have 16 points each, with the Uruguayans in third place on goal difference.

Ecuador and Paraguay follow with 13 points apiece, with Ecuadorians fifth on goal difference.

The top six teams secure automatic berths in the 2026 World Cup. The seventh-place team, currently Bolivia, will play in an international playoff for a spot in the tournament.

Two more rounds will be played in November.

Messi in strong form on return

Messi’s first goal came after a mistake by a Bolivian defender, who missed a pass and allowed Messi to run freely and finish unchallenged in front of goalkeeper Billy Viscarra. Messi assisted on Lautaro Martínez’s 43rd-minute goal and gave a decisive pass once again Julián Álvarez scored in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Thiago Almada in the 69th minute off a low cross by Nahuel Molina before Messi had great finishing touches from the edge of the area.

“We enjoyed this, we are happy to be here playing in Argentina,” said Messi, who once again refused to say whether he will play in the next World Cup in 2026. “This could be one of the last (matches in front of the Argentinian crowd).”

Bolivia, which is seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 30 years, remains in contention with 12 points.

Brazil reappears under Júnior

This month’s rounds of South American qualifying were important for coach Dorival Júnior. His team was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the latest Copa America and was struggling against rivals it used to beat easily, such as Paraguay and Venezuela.

Júnior’s chances of success seemed low in matches against Chile and Peru due to injuries affecting several of his starters; goalkeeper Alisson, defender Éder Militão and striker Vinicius Júnior were all out. But a last-minute win against the Chileans and a convincing display against the Peruvians will give the Brazil coach some relief.

Raphinha scored from the spot twice to put Brazil in front in Brasilia, the first in the 38th minute and the second in the 54th.

Substitute Andreas Pereira made more than 60,000 fans at the National Stadium gasp when he scored with a volley in the 71st minute. Another substitute, Luiz Henrique, scored for the second consecutive match for the national team with a classy shot from the edge of the box.

“These were two matches that we controlled well,” Raphinha said. “We are far from perfection, but we are on the right track.”

Chile in last place

Chile’s loss to Colombia has placed the job of coach Ricardo Gareca at risk. Davinson Sánchez, Luis Díaz, Jhon Durán and Luis Sinistierra scored the goals for Colombia. Chile is in last place in the qualifying group with only five points.

Paraguay beat Venezuela 2-1 and moved into a qualifying position in the standings. Jon Aramburo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 25th minute, but striker Antonio Sarabia came off the bench to win it for the hosts with goals in the 59th and 74th minutes.

