Mbappé comes off the bench for Real Madrid in return from hamstring injury

LILLE, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappé returned from a hamstring injury by coming off the bench for Real Madrid in the second half of the team’s Champions League match at Lille on Wednesday.

Mbappé entered the game in the 57th minute to replace defender Éder Militão. Madrid was losing 1-0 when the France forward came in.

Mbappé had missed Madrid’s 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday because of an injury to his left leg.

The injury was diagnosed after the 3-2 win over Alaves in the Spanish league, when Mbappe scored his seventh goal since joining Madrid this season.

