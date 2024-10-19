Modric becomes Real Madrid’s oldest player and passes for winner at Celta Vigo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luka Modric became the oldest player in Real Madrid’s history while also delivering the game-winning assist…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luka Modric became the oldest player in Real Madrid’s history while also delivering the game-winning assist in a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

At 39 years, 40 days old, the former Ballon d’Or winner surpassed the milestone held by Ferenc Puskas since 1966 by four days. Modric went on as a second-half substitute after Celta pulled level.

The Croatia midfielder immediately made an impact when he threaded a through-ball forward for Vinícius Júnior to score the 66th-minute winner at Balaidos Stadium.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “But we knew how to hang in there and got three important points thanks to a great pass by Modric. Luka always gives us something.”

Kylian Mbappé put the visitors ahead with a long-range strike in the 20th, only for Williot Swedberg to equalize in the 51st from a cross by Óscar Mingueza.

That set the scene for Ancelotti to look to his bench and call on Modric to set things right for the defending champion.

When asked about Modric’s legacy with the club, Ancelotti said: “There is nothing else to say about a fantastic game; he is a great professional and with a character. Real Madrid has been, and is, lucky to have him.”

Modric has the most titles in the history of Real Madrid with 27, including six Champions League titles and four Spanish leagues.

This victory was not an easy one, however.

Celta took it to the defending champions. Thibaut Courtois had to save shots by Swedberg and Jonathan Bamba, and Celta substitute Anastasios Douvikas went inches from grabbing an extra-time equalizer.

“We leave with a bittersweet feeling,” Celta midfielder Fran Beltran said. “We took the game at Real Madrid and were better than them in stretches.”

Ancelotti’s side stayed unbeaten through 10 rounds in La Liga and pulled level with Barcelona before it hosts Sevilla on Sunday.

Madrid started a busy week with a home game against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday before it hosts Barcelona in the first clasico of the season next weekend.

Williams double

Iñaki Williams scored twice as Athletic Bilbao rolled to a 4-1 win at home over the promoted Espanyol.

Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal scored with a header for Real Sociedad to beat Girona 1-0, while Real Betis forward Chimy Avila struck to secure a 2-1 win over Osasuna, his previous club.

