Mavericks, guard Jaden Hardy agree to $18 million, 3-year deal, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks and guard Jaden Hardy have agreed on an $18 million, three-year extension, a person…

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks and guard Jaden Hardy have agreed on an $18 million, three-year extension, a person with knowledge of the contract said Tuesday.

The deal secures one of the backups in the star-studded backcourt led by Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hasn’t been announced.

The Mavs were already counting on Hardy for depth before Dante Exum sustained a wrist injury that required surgery and will sideline him indefinitely. The defending Western Conference champs open the season Thursday night at home against San Antonio.

Dallas was on the verge of a second consecutive year without a draft pick in 2022 before trading into the second round to get Hardy, who bypassed college to play for the G League Ignite.

Hardy, who could have become a restricted free agent next summer, has averaged 7.9 points in 121 games over two seasons as a part-time member of the rotation. His playing time was similarly sporadic during the Mavs’ run to the NBA Finals last season. Dallas lost to Boston in five games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.