Marta scores and the Orlando Pride clinch NWSL Shield with 2-0 win over Washington Spirit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marta scored her eighth goal on the season and the Orlando Pride remained undefeated this season with a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

With the win in front of their home fans at Inter&Co Stadium, the Pride (17-0-6) clinched the NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best record across the season. This year’s NWSL Shield was designed by luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. and was Orlando’s first trophy in club history.

After Barbra Banda was taken down in the box, 38-year-old Marta sent her penalty kick into the left corner to give Orlando the lead in the 57th minute.

“It feels incredible. We have fought through so much,” said defender Kylie Strom about winning the NWSL Shield. “To have Marta score the goal, you can’t write it. We’re so over the moon.”

In the 73rd minute, as the rain began to come down heavily, Adriana picked off a pass and unleashed a shot from a distance that took a heavy deflection and snuck into the near post.

The Spirit (15-6-2) were without several starters due to injuries, including Trinity Rodman and Ouleymata Sarr, who lead the team with eight goals apiece. Andi Sullivan had to be stretchered off just before second-half stoppage time.

Despite the loss, the Spirit still finished the weekend in second place.

The Pride still haven’t lost this season and extended their league-record unbeaten streak to 24 games, dating back to last year. They have only given up 13 goals in 23 games and have yet to concede a goal after the 75th minute.

Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made five saves and earned her NWSL-record 13th shutout of the season.

“It’s a whole team effort,” Strom said about the team’s shutout record. “It’s not always pretty. We bend but don’t break.”

