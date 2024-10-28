Mallorca holds Bilbao to 0-0 draw despite playing with 10 men for most of the game

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao was held to a 0-0 draw at Mallorca on Monday despite playing for more than…

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao was held to a 0-0 draw at Mallorca on Monday despite playing for more than an hour with a man advantage.

Mallorca’s Portuguese midfielder Samú Costa was sent off for a second booking in the 23rd minute, having earned the first for a bad tackle 13 minutes earlier.

Bilbao went on to dominate but couldn’t find a breakthrough, with Nico Williams having a goal ruled out after a video review just before halftime and his brother Iñaki seeing his effort disallowed for offside 15 minutes from the end.

Nico Williams also saw a curling shot come back off the crossbar for Bilbao.

The result means Bilbao has still not lost a game since August and moves up into fifth place with 18 points from 11 games.

Mallorca has the same number of points and sits in seventh behind Real Betis on goal difference.

