Lukébakio double gives Sevilla rare away win in 2-0 triumph over Espanyol

CORNELLA, Spain (AP) — Dodi Lukébakio scored a first-half double to give Sevilla a 2-0 result against Espanyol and its first away win in nine La Liga games on Friday.

The first after 20 minutes was a goal-of-the-season contender from 30 meters out.

Lukébakio gathered the ball midway into the Espanyol half and controlled it before side-footing a sumptuous strike into the top corner of the net.

His second a minute before halftime was less spectacular but no less clinical. The Espanyol defense failed to clear the danger and Lukebakio rifled an angled shot into the far corner for his fifth goal in 10 league games.

“I don’t know what Lukébakio is eating but I hope he eats more of it,” Sevilla midfielder Nemanja Gudelj joked on La Liga TV.

The result was Sevilla’s first win away from home since April, and lifted it into ninth place.

Espanyol was 15th.

