Leipzig’s Xavi Simons helped off the field with injury in Champions League

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons was helped off with a left leg injury in the team’s Champions League match against Liverpool on Wednesday.

The Netherlands international looked in distress as he limped off the field in the 77th with a member of Leipzig’s support staff either side of him.

Simons was already limping from a previous tackle by Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister — which came while Simons attempted a shot on goal — when he went up for an aerial challenge and landed gingerly.

Simons stayed down, received treatment and then came off.

The midfielder was one of the Netherlands’ better players at the European Championship in Germany and has helped Leipzig make a strong start to the Bundesliga, with the team lying in second place after seven games.

