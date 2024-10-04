Leganes and Valencia in goalless draw in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Newly promoted Leganes drew 0-0 at home to Valencia and extended its winless La Liga streak to…

MADRID (AP) — Newly promoted Leganes drew 0-0 at home to Valencia and extended its winless La Liga streak to seven matches on Friday.

Between them the two sides have scored only 10 goals this season and there was little in the way of goalmouth action in a poor game in central Spain.

There were no shots on target in an insipid first half and although Leganes pushed forward in the second period, the closest it came to scoring was when Oscar’s shot ricocheted off the post.

“You’ve got to get three points at home but we have to value one,” Leganes midfielder Juan Cruz said.

Leganes was 15th on the table while Valencia remained third from bottom. Valencia has only one win in its last 16 Liga matches.

