Karol Swiderski, Patrick Agyemang, Kristijan Kahlina guide Charlotte to 2-0 victory over Montreal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karol Swiderski had a first-half goal, Patrick Agyemang scored late, and Kristijan Kahlina earned his 11th clean sheet of the season as Charlotte FC blanked CF Montreal 2-0 on Saturday night.

Swiderski found the net in the 34th minute, scoring unassisted to give Charlotte (13-11-9) a 1-0 lead through halftime. It was the sixth goal in nine appearances this season for Swiderski.

Agyemang didn’t add the insurance goal until the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. It was his ninth goal of the season after scoring once in 12 appearances last season as a rookie. Brandt Bronico notched his third assist this season.

Kahlina needed to make just one save in his shutout effort for Charlotte.

Jonathan Sirois stopped four shots in goal for Montreal (10-13-10).

Both clubs are off until Decision Day on Oct. 19. Montreal still has a chance to clinch a playoff spot and will host New York City FC to close out the regular season. Charlotte, which has already earned a berth in the postseason, will travel to play D.C. United.

