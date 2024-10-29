JD Ralls and Tyler Ricks are promoted to NBA’s full-time referee staff

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has promoted referees JD Ralls and Tyler Ricks to the league’s full-time staff for…

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has promoted referees JD Ralls and Tyler Ricks to the league’s full-time staff for this season.

Ralls has worked 28 NBA games in his career, including two this season. Ricks has worked 24 games in the NBA, one of those this season.

The promotions of Ralls and Ricks — both of whom were non-staff referees until Tuesday’s announcement — means the NBA has 75 full-time officials this season, one more than last year. The only full-time referee from last season who did not return was Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, who announced her retirement last week because of ongoing knee issues.

Ricks has worked nine seasons in the G League, and Ralls has worked games in that minor league for seven years.

“JD and Tyler are two more examples demonstrating how the NBA G League is used as an important development tool and training ground,” said NBA senior vice president Monty McCutchen, who oversees referee training and development. “We recognize their continued service to the game and celebrate their rise to the NBA ranks.”

Ralls and Ricks will continue working games in the G League, as do all NBA referees with fewer than four years of service. The NBA says that allows referees to “gain additional experience as crew chiefs and develop as leaders.”

“Both referees have achieved promotions by displaying consistent dedication to their craft on and off the court,” said Albert Sanders, the NBA’s executive vice president for referee operations.

In addition to the 75 full-time staff, there are nine non-staff referees that will work games for the NBA this season.

