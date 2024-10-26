Islanders sign forward Matt Martin to 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders agreed to terms with veteran forward Matt Martin on a one-year deal…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders agreed to terms with veteran forward Matt Martin on a one-year deal Saturday.

The 35-year-old Martin, a fan favorite for his physical play, had been skating with the Islanders without a contract on a professional tryout during training camp and from the start of the season.

”Marty understands what he brings to this team, not only on the ice but off the ice, understands if he won’t be in the lineup every night, can accept that role,” Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said before the team hosted the defending champion Florida Panthers. “We all know what he does physically when necessary.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Martin was active for the game against the Panthers and took his first shift 1:40 into the first period. He logged 9:45 of ice time.

“Mentally, it can be tough at times,” Martin said after the Islanders’ 6-3 loss in reference to staying patient throughout the process. “You got to stay prepared and wait for your opportunity. Thankfully, it came to fruition. … I am happy to be a part of the team in whatever capacity that is. When I am out there I want to play well and make an impact.”

The Islanders also placed forward Anthony Duclair on long term injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 19. Duclair sustained an apparent leg injury last Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens and is expected to be out four to six weeks.

Also, forward Liam Foudy was loaned to Bridgeport of the AHL, and forwards Pierre Engvall and Hudson Fasching were recalled on loan from Bridgeport.

Martin has totaled 81 goals and 95 assists in 955 career games over 15 seasons with the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs, and is the NHL’s active leader in hits with 3,854. He was selected by New York in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL draft. He signed with Toronto as a free agent in 2016 and spent two seasons with the Maple Leafs before being reacquired by the Islanders in the summer of 2018.

