Islanders beat Devils 4-3 in overtime

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bo Horvat scored 1:09 into overtime winner and the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Friday night.

Brock Nelson, Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 32 shots.

Nico Hischier, Curtis Lazar and Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, who lost their fourth straight since starting the season 5-2-0. Jake Allen finished with 26 saves.

Horvat scored his third goal of the season on a one-timer in the extra period after Bratt tied the score for the third time with 1:29 left in the third period.

Nelson opened the scoring 1:23 into the game. Hischier tied it with his team-best eighth with 8:24 remaining before Lee put the Islanders back ahead on the power play with 5:57 to go in the first.

Lazar tied it at 5:31 of the second and Palmieri put the Islanders ahead for the third time with 8:32 remaining in the period.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 6, SENATORS 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl and Keegan Kolesar scored a minute apart to give Vegas the lead, and they beat Ottawa.

Ivan Barbashev had two goals, and Nicolas Roy and Nicolas Hagu ealso scored for the Golden Knights. Alex Pietrangelo had three assists, and Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Tanner Pearson each added two. Adin Hill made 34 saves to earn his third win of the season.

Vegas has now scored six goals in back-to-back games and is averaging 4.37 goals per game.

Adam Gaudette had two goals while Claude Giroux and Drake Bratherson also scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 22 saves.

Ottawa came into the game 3-0-0 when scoring first, and also when leading after two periods, but could hold its lead against the fourth-highest scoring team in the league.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Brady Skjei’s scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 6:53 left in the the third period, and Nashville rallied to beat Chicago.

Filip Forsberg split Chicago’s defense for a highlight reel goal with 6:19 left in the second period, then Gustav Nyquist got a short-handed score 2:18 later for his 200th career goal that tied it at 2-2. Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots.

Connor Bedard and Craig Smith scored to give Chicago a 2-0 lead, but the Blackhawks lost their third straight. Alexandre Carrier had two assists and Petr Mrazek finished with 31 saves.

In the extra period, Skjei connected on a screened shot from left circle, lifting Nashville to its second straight win after it started the season with five consecutive losses.

OILERS 4, PENGUINS 0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stuart Skinner made 27 saves for his fifth career shutout, Viktor Arvidsson had three assists, and Edmonton beat Pittsburgh.

Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, who had struggled offensively to start the season, scoring just 14 goals in their first seven games.

Arvidsson’s assists were his first points as an Oiler, while Vasily Podkolzin also had one for his first point since arriving in Edmonton.

The game was highly touted as a superstar showdown between Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Pens’ veteran Sidney Crosby, but both were kept off the scoresheet.

The Penguins have dropped four straight.

Despite the loss, Joel Blomqvist had 46 saves for Pittsburgh.

