Injured Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton replaced on ALCS roster with Mark Leiter Jr.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees won’t have reliever Ian Hamilton for the rest of the AL Championship Series against Cleveland — or the World Series if they advance — after he injured his left calf in Game 3 on Thursday night.

The AL East champions replaced Hamilton with Mark Leiter Jr. The move was made just hours before Game 4 on Friday.

Manager Aaron Boone said Hamilton suffered a “low-grade” calf strain while the right-hander covered first base in the sixth inning. The Yankees wound up blowing a 5-3 lead in the ninth and lost 7-5 to the Guardians, who got a game-tying homer from rookie Jhonkensy Noel in the ninth and David Fry’s walk-off homer in the 10th.

New York leads the series 2-1.

Hamilton went 0-1 with a 3.82 ERA in 35 games for the Yankees this season. He missed nearly three months with a strained side muscle. He returned in mid-September and pitched in the ALDS against Kansas City.

In the sixth, Guardians rookie Daniel Schneemann hit a grounder to first baseman Jon Berti, who bobbled the ball. Hamilton hustled over to the base, and appeared to step awkwardly. He threw a wild warmup pitch before Boone replaced him.

Major League Baseball had to approve the Yankees’ request to substitute for Hamilton, whose medical information was reviewed by an independent doctor. By rule, Hamilton will not be eligible to play in the World Series should New York advance.

Leiter went 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees, who acquired him from the Cubs in July. The 33-year-old was 2-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 39 games for Chicago.

Boone admitted he was tempted to add left-hander Nestor Cortes, but the left-hander is dealing with an elbow strain and isn’t quite ready.

“I felt like it would be unfair to him to skip some steps to get him back,” Boone said, adding Cortes is in position to be on the World Series roster if the Yankees advance.

Leiter has struggled during his time with the Yankees, but Boone is hoping he can perform if called upon.

“We know he’s capable,” Boone said. “He’s had some moments with us, but it’s been up and down.”

