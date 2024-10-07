Injured Dayot Upamecano out of France squad against Israel and Belgium

PARIS (AP) — France defender Dayot Upamecano is out of the upcoming Nations League games against Israel and Belgium because…

PARIS (AP) — France defender Dayot Upamecano is out of the upcoming Nations League games against Israel and Belgium because of a right thigh injury and Loïc Badé has been called up in his place, the national soccer federation said on Monday.

Upamecano picked up the injury on Sunday while playing for Bayern Munich in a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“On his return to Bavaria he underwent an MRI scan which revealed a muscle injury,” the federation said.

Bayern said Upamecano withdrew as a “precautionary measure” and described the injury as a thigh strain.

France takes on Israel on Thursday in Budapest and then travels to Brussels four days later to face Belgium.

Badé, who plays for Sevilla, was called up last month by France coach Didier Deschamps but had to withdraw because of injury ahead of a game against Italy. He represented France at the Paris Olympics.

