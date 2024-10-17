Ilenikhena has a chance to shine in Monaco’s attack with Balogun injured

PARIS (AP) — An injury to French leader Monaco’s main striker has given 18-year-old George Ilenikhena a golden opportunity to…

PARIS (AP) — An injury to French leader Monaco's main striker has given 18-year-old George Ilenikhena a golden opportunity to make a name for himself.

After scoring in a third straight game, Balogun dislocated his shoulder against Rennes on Oct. 5 and faces around two months out.

Monaco plays 12 matches leading up to the winter break, including in the Champions League against Balogun’s former club Arsenal.

Monaco coach Adi Hütter will likely ask Ilenikhena to lead the attack, starting at home to Lille on Friday, when Ilenikhena looks to score his first league goal for Monaco.

Born in Nigeria, he moved to France when he was three years old and played in the Paris suburbs for local club Antony. He joined Amiens, where he played in the second-tier French league two seasons ago.

Playing last season for Royal Antwerp in Belgium, Ilenikhena scored 14 goals in all competitions, including a stoppage-time winner against Barcelona in the Champions League.

He caught the eye for Antwerp with an ability to make runs from deep and play back to goal, allied to a good instinct around the penalty area.

Monaco had been following him for some time and signed the left-footed striker for 18.75 millions euros ($20.4 million) in the offseason, mainly as a backup to United States forward Folarin Balogun.

Ilenikhena was coveted by other clubs and spoke to Hütter at length before joining, saying he was impressed with the project Hütter presented to him.

“Monaco is a very ambitious club and I’m a very ambitious player,” Ilenikhena said at his unveiling. “I’ll take everything the coach gives me, and I’ll be ready whenever he needs me.”

Ilenikhena’s only goal so far this season was, coincidentally, another winner against Barca in the Champions League.

The manner of the second-half finish was particularly impressive, as Ilenikhena raced onto a pass over the top and beat the defense for sheer pace before rifling in a powerful shot.

One week later, Ilenikhena neatly set up a goal for Balogun in the French league.

Now he is set to replace him up front.

A win against fifth-placed Lille would move Monaco five points clear of second-placed Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of PSG’s home game against Strasbourg on Saturday.

Monaco and PSG are the only unbeaten sides in the league along with Lens, which has drawn five of seven games. ___

