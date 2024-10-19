Hurricanes score four consecutive goals to beat Penguins 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Friday night.

Jackson Blake, a 21-year-old rookie, tied it 1-all with 6:36 left in the first period with his second NHL goal and the first of four consecutive for Carolina. Necas and Shayne Gostisbehere scored on the power play in the second period, and Jack Roslovic extended the lead to three goals in the third.

Frederik Andersen made 26 saves for the Hurricanes. Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two assists.

Drew O’Connor scored his third goal in six games for the Penguins, providing a short-lived lead at 12:20 of the first. Joel Blomqvist had 34 saves.

JETS 8, SHARKS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti scored two goals each as Winnipeg stayed unbeaten with a victory over San Jose.

Perfetti added two assists while Ehlers had one as Winnipeg improved to 4-0-0.

Vlad Namestnikov and Neal Pionk had a goal and three assists each. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey also scored, while Gabriel Vilardi and Alex Iafallo pitched in with two assists each.

Connor Hellebuyck, who started in his 500th NHL game, made 19 saves for Winnipeg.

Former Jets forward Tyler Toffoli scored on a first-period power play for San Jose, the first time the Jets had given up a power-play goal this season. Toffoli also assisted on Fabian Zetterlund’s third-period goal. Luke Kunin also scored.

San Jose’s Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 13 of 18 shots before being pulled at the 1:46 mark of the second period. He was replaced by Vitek Vanecek who then made 15 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, DUCKS 3, OT

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored with 40.1 seconds left on the clock in overtime and Colorado beat Anaheim for their first win of the season.

Ross Colton scored two goals, both in the third period, and Casey Mittelstadt, playing in his 200th consecutive game, also had a goal for his 200th career point with a goal for the Avalanche. Alexandar Georgiev had 16 saves.

Leo Carlsson, Ryan Strome and Troy Terry scored for Anaheim. Lukas Dostal finished with 45 saves.

Terry scored with 12.6 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score 3-3.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.