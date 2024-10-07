Home at last: Mets return to Citi Field from 2-week odyssey and prep for pivotal Game 3 vs Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a two-week odyssey for the New York Mets that would’ve put even Homer on…

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a two-week odyssey for the New York Mets that would’ve put even Homer on pins and needles at the edge of his seat.

Big Apple to Atlanta. Consecutive rainouts caused by Hurricane Helene. Fly north to Milwaukee for the weekend.

Back down to Atlanta for one day and a makeup doubleheader. Back up to Milwaukee for the Wild Card Series. East to Philadelphia for two more playoff games.

And now — finally — back home at Citi Field for a pivotal Game 3 against the rival Phillies on Tuesday in a best-of-five NL Division Series that’s tied 1-all.

“Feels like we’ve been on the road forever,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Along the way: Five crucial wins, three thrilling comebacks, two champagne celebrations — and 3,566 miles round trip.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor said he’d never experienced a road trip that intense.

“Incredible. I think you could write a book. You could make a movie,” Mendoza said Monday as both teams held workouts at Citi Field.

When the Mets left town Sept. 22 following a Sunday night victory over Philadelphia, their stated goal was to wrap up a National League wild card and last long enough in the postseason to play in Queens again this year.

No easy task, they certainly knew. And with all the emotional highs they’ve enjoyed lately, it’s easy to forget the Mets are just 5-6 overall since their last home game.

But here they are.

“We’ve had to go through a lot of things just to get here,” said left-hander Sean Manaea, scheduled to start Game 3 against Aaron Nola, with slumping Alec Bohm back in Philadelphia’s lineup.

“We just keep believing, and we’re here. All we have to do is get our foot in the door and let’s see what happens. We’re at that point. It’s been a crazy ride.”

Manaea’s voice was scratchy — he said probably the result of his reaction to Pete Alonso’s go-ahead homer in the ninth inning Thursday night at Milwaukee that saved New York’s season in the Wild Card Series clincher.

The Mets rallied late again to win their NLDS opener Saturday, only to see NL East champion Philadelphia turn the tables with a dramatic comeback in Game 2.

“We’ve been on the good side and now on the bad side. Incredible week. But that’s what makes baseball such a beautiful sport,” Mendoza said. “Hopefully we continue to write our own story.”

Now, the Mets get to pack their own ballpark Tuesday and play in front of a friendly crowd for the first time this October.

“I expect it to be crazy,” Manaea said. “This place can definitely be rocking. The last couple of games we had here were pretty amazing.

“We’ve all been talking about what this place is going to be like,” he added. “There’s definitely a sense of rejuvenation. The road can be crazy, but I’m looking forward to feeding off that energy.”

FAMILIAR FACES

Nola (14-8, 3.57 ERA) has made a whopping 28 career starts against the Mets, going 10-9 with a 3.46 ERA — including 6-6 with a 3.28 mark in 14 outings at Citi Field.

“Pretty cool place to pitch,” he said. “I feel like I’ve had some good games and bad games here. I just always thought it was a beautiful ballpark. I always liked coming here.”

The right-hander threw a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks May 14 in Queens, but New York tagged him for six runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings during an 11-3 loss in Philadelphia on Sept. 13.

“I feel like I’ve thrown just about everything to a lot of them,” Nola said. “They’ve seen all my pitches, they’ve seen what I have, and I’ve seen what they have. It’s all about executing as best as possible against them, throwing the right pitch at the right time and really just trying to get them out any way possible.”

Alonso has batted .320 against Nola in 54 career plate appearances with five home runs and a 1.050 OPS.

Manaea faced Philadelphia in relief during the 2022 NL Championship Series with San Diego and took the loss in Game 4, giving up five runs and four hits in 1 1/3 innings.

“It’s a thing of the past. It obviously wasn’t a very good outing,” he said. “I’m not the same pitcher I was then; they’re not the same (as) they were then, as well.”

HELLO, AGAIN

It will be Lindor’s first game at Citi Field since Sept. 8.

A contender for NL MVP, he injured his back Sept. 13 in Philadelphia and played only one inning over the next 10 games before returning to the lineup two weeks later in Milwaukee.

“I’m in a good spot. It feels good,” Lindor said in the clubhouse. “I’m excited for it.”

