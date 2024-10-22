Hellebuyck stops 27 shots, lifts undefeated Jets to 3-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, last season’s Vezina Trophy winner, recorded 27 saves to spark the undefeated Winnipeg…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, last season’s Vezina Trophy winner, recorded 27 saves to spark the undefeated Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Scoring for the Jets (6-0) were Nino Niederreiter, Colin Miller and Kyle Connor. All three goals came in the second period. Cole Perfetti assisted on all three goals.

Brandon Saad scored both goals for the Blues. Robert Thomas assisted on both goals.

Hellebuyck, who is 16-5-2 in his career against the Blues, improved to 5-0 this season.

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for St. Louis, who closed out a four-game homestand.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg has owned the Blues the past three seasons, winning 10 of the past 12 matchups.

Blues: Philip Broberg, who has six points in the first six games with one goal and five assists, was held scoreless.

Key moment

A three-goal outburst in the second period gave the Jets a 3-1 lead. Niederreiter started it at 8:12 with a power play goal. Miller scored his first goal with the Jets with 6:03 left. Connor scored on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle with 2:20 remaining. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Key stat

Saad earned his 500th career point in the first period when he scored his first goal this season at 10:11, giving St. Louis a 1-0 lead. Saad has 254 goals and 246 assists in his 857-game career. The 31-year-old was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011.

Up next

The Jets play the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. The Blues begin a four-game road trip against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

