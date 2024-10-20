Guerrier beats Campillo on record-equaling 9th playoff hole of Andalucia Masters for his 1st win

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Julien Guerrier needed nine playoff holes in his 230th tournament to claim his first European…

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Julien Guerrier needed nine playoff holes in his 230th tournament to claim his first European tour win on Sunday.

Guerrier made an 8-foot par putt on the record-equaling ninth playoff hole to beat Spaniard Jorge Campillo after they finished tied at 21-under par following 72 holes.

“I’m feeling great and I can’t believe I made it. Because it’s been a really long time I’ve been waiting for it,” the Frenchman said. “We work really hard every week for that but we have to stay patient.”

Guerrier had forced the playoff by making a 16-foot par putt on the 18th for a final round of 2-under 70.

Campillo also shot 70 in a round that included three bogeys on his final seven holes.

Jon Rahm, playing in his third European tour event in the past four weeks, finished four shots back in sixth place after a final round of 67.

Rahm, No. 14 in the world, was the top-ranked player in the tournament, which marks the final event of the year on European soil for the tour.

