Goalkeeper Szczesny attends Barcelona’s win against Young Boys in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who is set to join Barcelona after Marc-André ter Stegen got injured, attended the club’s 5-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Szczesny watched the match from a VIP section at the Montjuic stadium. His signing is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Iñaki Peña has been Barcelona’s starter in goal since Ter Stegen had surgery after rupturing a tendon in his right knee in a Spanish league game last month.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has backed Peña but said the club would look to add another goalkeeper to the squad.

Szczesny had retired from professional soccer in August after leaving Italian club Juventus.

The 34-year-old Szczesny, who started his professional career at Arsenal, made 84 appearances for Poland with the last two at this summer’s European Championship.

