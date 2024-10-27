Genesis Championship Scores

Sunday At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea Incheon, South Korea Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72 Final Round (x-won…

Sunday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Byeong Hun An, South Korea (0), $680,231 67-66-71-67—271 Tom Kim, South Korea (0), $437,984 68-69-67-67—271 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal (312), $252,085 69-67-69-67—272 Antoine Rozner, France (250), $200,068 69-71-65-68—273 Guido Migliozzi, Italy (212), $169,658 72-71-66-65—274 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain (150), $120,041 66-70-71-69—276 Casey Jarvis, South Africa (150), $120,041 67-68-73-68—276 Francesco Laporta, Italy (150), $120,041 70-65-70-71—276 Todd Clements, England (93), $75,305 68-75-65-69—277 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (93), $75,305 72-69-70-66—277 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan (93), $75,305 69-67-70-71—277 Hongtaek Kim, South Korea (93), $75,305 67-73-68-69—277 Brandon Stone, South Africa (93), $75,305 71-70-66-70—277 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain (66), $53,268 68-69-69-72—278 Gavin Green, Malaysia (66), $53,268 70-70-70-68—278 Chase Hanna, United States (66), $53,268 73-66-69-70—278 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (66), $53,268 69-71-72-66—278 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark (66), $53,268 71-70-65-72—278 Marcel Schneider, Germany (66), $53,268 68-70-70-70—278 Jason Scrivener, Australia (66), $53,268 72-71-68-67—278 Johannes Veerman, United States (66), $53,268 69-67-73-69—278 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (54), $43,415 68-71-68-72—279 David Law, Scotland (54), $43,415 71-70-70-68—279 David Micheluzzi, Australia (54), $43,415 70-68-71-70—279 Marco Penge, England (54), $43,415 72-71-69-67—279 Wooyoung Cho, South Korea (0), $40,414 71-70-71-68—280 Jonas Blixt, Sweden (45), $35,612 68-73-67-73—281 Manuel Elvira, Spain (45), $35,612 68-71-71-71—281 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal (45), $35,612 72-70-67-72—281 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark (45), $35,612 68-70-72-71—281 Hurly Long, Germany (45), $35,612 71-72-69-69—281 Keita Nakajima, Japan (45), $35,612 69-70-71-71—281 Hanmil Jung, South Korea (0), $35,612 71-67-71-72—281 Filippo Celli, Italy (38), $29,110 71-72-70-69—282 Eddie Pepperell, England (38), $29,110 74-68-72-68—282 Callum Shinkwin, England (38), $29,110 71-71-73-67—282 Seungtaek Lee, South Korea (0), $29,110 72-69-68-73—282 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (35), $26,409 70-70-69-74—283 Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea (0), $26,409 71-71-73-68—283 Daan Huizing, Netherlands (32), $24,008 69-74-70-71—284 Hao-Tong Li, China (32), $24,008 70-72-73-69—284 Matthew Southgate, England (32), $24,008 70-67-73-74—284 Seunghyuk Kim, South Korea (0), $24,008 68-71-71-74—284 Louis De Jager, South Africa (28), $20,407 70-69-73-73—285 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland (28), $20,407 73-69-72-71—285 Adrien Saddier, France (28), $20,407 71-71-71-72—285 Yubin Jang, South Korea (0), $20,407 70-73-74-68—285 Guntaek Koh, South Korea (0), $20,407 74-68-73-70—285 Scott Jamieson, Scotland (23), $16,405 67-72-75-72—286 Max Rottluff, Germany (23), $16,405 72-70-72-72—286 Matthias Schwab, Austria (23), $16,405 72-71-71-72—286 Andrew Wilson, England (23), $16,405 74-68-71-73—286 Doyeob Mun, South Korea (0), $16,405 70-73-75-68—286 Jeong-Weon Ko, France (18), $13,405 74-68-73-72—287 Edoardo Molinari, Italy (18), $13,405 69-73-71-74—287 Gyu Min Lee, South Korea (0), $13,405 71-70-74-72—287 Sang-hee Lee, South Korea (0), $13,405 72-71-73-71—287 Richard Mansell, England (16), $12,404 67-73-77-71—288 James Morrison, England (15), $12,004 71-71-76-71—289 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (14), $10,803 67-71-77-75—290 Marcus Armitage, England (14), $10,803 72-71-72-75—290 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain (14), $10,803 71-70-76-73—290 Woohyun Kim, South Korea (0), $10,803 71-72-71-76—290 Yeongsu Kim, South Korea (0), $10,803 69-69-78-74—290 Shubhankar Sharma, India (12), $9,404 71-68-76-76—291 Galam Jeon, South Korea (0), $9,404 70-70-74-77—291 Inhoi Hur, South Korea (0), $8,803 75-68-76-73—292 Wu Ashun, China (11), $8,402 72-70-76-75—293

