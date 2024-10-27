Live Radio
Genesis Championship Scores

The Associated Press

October 27, 2024, 5:09 AM

Sunday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Byeong Hun An, South Korea (0), $680,231 67-66-71-67—271
Tom Kim, South Korea (0), $437,984 68-69-67-67—271
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal (312), $252,085 69-67-69-67—272
Antoine Rozner, France (250), $200,068 69-71-65-68—273
Guido Migliozzi, Italy (212), $169,658 72-71-66-65—274
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain (150), $120,041 66-70-71-69—276
Casey Jarvis, South Africa (150), $120,041 67-68-73-68—276
Francesco Laporta, Italy (150), $120,041 70-65-70-71—276
Todd Clements, England (93), $75,305 68-75-65-69—277
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (93), $75,305 72-69-70-66—277
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan (93), $75,305 69-67-70-71—277
Hongtaek Kim, South Korea (93), $75,305 67-73-68-69—277
Brandon Stone, South Africa (93), $75,305 71-70-66-70—277
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain (66), $53,268 68-69-69-72—278
Gavin Green, Malaysia (66), $53,268 70-70-70-68—278
Chase Hanna, United States (66), $53,268 73-66-69-70—278
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (66), $53,268 69-71-72-66—278
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark (66), $53,268 71-70-65-72—278
Marcel Schneider, Germany (66), $53,268 68-70-70-70—278
Jason Scrivener, Australia (66), $53,268 72-71-68-67—278
Johannes Veerman, United States (66), $53,268 69-67-73-69—278
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (54), $43,415 68-71-68-72—279
David Law, Scotland (54), $43,415 71-70-70-68—279
David Micheluzzi, Australia (54), $43,415 70-68-71-70—279
Marco Penge, England (54), $43,415 72-71-69-67—279
Wooyoung Cho, South Korea (0), $40,414 71-70-71-68—280
Jonas Blixt, Sweden (45), $35,612 68-73-67-73—281
Manuel Elvira, Spain (45), $35,612 68-71-71-71—281
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal (45), $35,612 72-70-67-72—281
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark (45), $35,612 68-70-72-71—281
Hurly Long, Germany (45), $35,612 71-72-69-69—281
Keita Nakajima, Japan (45), $35,612 69-70-71-71—281
Hanmil Jung, South Korea (0), $35,612 71-67-71-72—281
Filippo Celli, Italy (38), $29,110 71-72-70-69—282
Eddie Pepperell, England (38), $29,110 74-68-72-68—282
Callum Shinkwin, England (38), $29,110 71-71-73-67—282
Seungtaek Lee, South Korea (0), $29,110 72-69-68-73—282
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (35), $26,409 70-70-69-74—283
Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea (0), $26,409 71-71-73-68—283
Daan Huizing, Netherlands (32), $24,008 69-74-70-71—284
Hao-Tong Li, China (32), $24,008 70-72-73-69—284
Matthew Southgate, England (32), $24,008 70-67-73-74—284
Seunghyuk Kim, South Korea (0), $24,008 68-71-71-74—284
Louis De Jager, South Africa (28), $20,407 70-69-73-73—285
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland (28), $20,407 73-69-72-71—285
Adrien Saddier, France (28), $20,407 71-71-71-72—285
Yubin Jang, South Korea (0), $20,407 70-73-74-68—285
Guntaek Koh, South Korea (0), $20,407 74-68-73-70—285
Scott Jamieson, Scotland (23), $16,405 67-72-75-72—286
Max Rottluff, Germany (23), $16,405 72-70-72-72—286
Matthias Schwab, Austria (23), $16,405 72-71-71-72—286
Andrew Wilson, England (23), $16,405 74-68-71-73—286
Doyeob Mun, South Korea (0), $16,405 70-73-75-68—286
Jeong-Weon Ko, France (18), $13,405 74-68-73-72—287
Edoardo Molinari, Italy (18), $13,405 69-73-71-74—287
Gyu Min Lee, South Korea (0), $13,405 71-70-74-72—287
Sang-hee Lee, South Korea (0), $13,405 72-71-73-71—287
Richard Mansell, England (16), $12,404 67-73-77-71—288
James Morrison, England (15), $12,004 71-71-76-71—289
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (14), $10,803 67-71-77-75—290
Marcus Armitage, England (14), $10,803 72-71-72-75—290
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain (14), $10,803 71-70-76-73—290
Woohyun Kim, South Korea (0), $10,803 71-72-71-76—290
Yeongsu Kim, South Korea (0), $10,803 69-69-78-74—290
Shubhankar Sharma, India (12), $9,404 71-68-76-76—291
Galam Jeon, South Korea (0), $9,404 70-70-74-77—291
Inhoi Hur, South Korea (0), $8,803 75-68-76-73—292
Wu Ashun, China (11), $8,402 72-70-76-75—293

