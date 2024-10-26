Genesis Championship Scores

Saturday
At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Incheon, South Korea
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
Third Round
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|67-66-71—204
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|68-69-67—204
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|69-67-69—205
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|70-65-70—205
|Antoine Rozner, France
|69-71-65—205
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|68-69-69—206
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|69-67-70—206
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark
|71-70-65—206
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|66-70-71—207
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|68-71-68—207
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|71-70-66—207
|Jonas Blixt, Sweden
|68-73-67—208
|Todd Clements, England
|68-75-65—208
|Chase Hanna, United States
|73-66-69—208
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|67-68-73—208
|Hongtaek Kim, South Korea
|67-73-68—208
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|68-70-70—208
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|72-70-67—209
|Hanmil Jung, South Korea
|71-67-71—209
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|70-70-69—209
|Seungtaek Lee, South Korea
|72-69-68—209
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|70-68-71—209
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|72-71-66—209
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|69-67-73—209
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|68-71-71—210
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|70-70-70—210
|Seunghyuk Kim, South Korea
|68-71-71—210
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|68-70-72—210
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|69-70-71—210
|Matthew Southgate, England
|70-67-73—210
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|72-69-70—211
|David Law, Scotland
|71-70-70—211
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|72-71-68—211
|Wooyoung Cho, South Korea
|71-70-71—212
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|70-69-73—212
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|69-71-72—212
|Hurly Long, Germany
|71-72-69—212
|Marco Penge, England
|72-71-69—212
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|71-72-70—213
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|69-74-70—213
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|69-73-71—213
|Adrien Saddier, France
|71-71-71—213
|Andrew Wilson, England
|74-68-71—213
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|73-69-72—214
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|67-72-75—214
|Galam Jeon, South Korea
|70-70-74—214
|Woohyun Kim, South Korea
|71-72-71—214
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|74-68-72—214
|Max Rottluff, Germany
|72-70-72—214
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|72-71-71—214
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|67-71-77—215
|Marcus Armitage, England
|72-71-72—215
|Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea
|71-71-73—215
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|74-68-73—215
|Guntaek Koh, South Korea
|74-68-73—215
|Gyu Min Lee, South Korea
|71-70-74—215
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|70-72-73—215
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|71-68-76—215
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|71-71-73—215
|Yeongsu Kim, South Korea
|69-69-78—216
|Sang-hee Lee, South Korea
|72-71-73—216
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|71-70-76—217
|Yubin Jang, South Korea
|70-73-74—217
|Richard Mansell, England
|67-73-77—217
|Wu Ashun, China
|72-70-76—218
|James Morrison, England
|71-71-76—218
|Doyeob Mun, South Korea
|70-73-75—218
|Inhoi Hur, South Korea
|75-68-76—219
