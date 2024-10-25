Genesis Championship Scores

Friday At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea Incheon, South Korea Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72 Second Round Byeong…

Friday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Second Round

Byeong Hun An, South Korea 67-66—133 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 67-68—135 Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-65—135 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 66-70—136 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-67—136 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 69-67—136 Johannes Veerman, United States 69-67—136 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 68-69—137 Tom Kim, South Korea 68-69—137 Matthew Southgate, England 70-67—137 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 67-71—138 Hanmil Jung, South Korea 71-67—138 Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 69-69—138 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68-70—138 David Micheluzzi, Australia 70-68—138 Marcel Schneider, Germany 68-70—138 Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-69—139 Seunghyuk Kim, South Korea 68-71—139 Manuel Elvira, Spain 68-71—139 Chase Hanna, United States 73-66—139 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-71—139 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-72—139 Keita Nakajima, Japan 69-70—139 Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-68—139 Antoine Rozner, France 69-71—140 Gavin Green, Malaysia 70-70—140 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 70-70—140 Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 67-73—140 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 69-71—140 Galam Jeon, South Korea 70-70—140 Richard Mansell, England 67-73—140 Jonas Blixt, Sweden 68-73—141 Brandon Stone, South Africa 71-70—141 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 71-70—141 David Law, Scotland 71-70—141 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 72-69—141 Seungtaek Lee, South Korea 72-69—141 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 71-70—141 Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 71-70—141 Gyu Min Lee, South Korea 71-70—141 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 72-70—142 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 73-69—142 Hao-Tong Li, China 70-72—142 Andrew Wilson, England 74-68—142 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 69-73—142 Max Rottluff, Germany 72-70—142 Eddie Pepperell, England 74-68—142 Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea 71-71—142 Guntaek Koh, South Korea 74-68—142 James Morrison, England 71-71—142 Adrien Saddier, France 71-71—142 Callum Shinkwin, England 71-71—142 Wu Ashun, China 72-70—142 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 74-68—142 Todd Clements, England 68-75—143 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-71—143 Hurly Long, Germany 71-72—143 Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-71—143 Marcus Armitage, England 72-71—143 Filippo Celli, Italy 71-72—143 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-74—143 Woohyun Kim, South Korea 71-72—143 Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 72-71—143 Marco Penge, England 72-71—143 Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-71—143 Inhoi Hur, South Korea 75-68—143 Doyeob Mun, South Korea 70-73—143 Yubin Jang, South Korea 70-73—143 Taehoon Ok, South Korea 77-WD Nick Bachem, Germany 78-WD

Missed Cut

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 73-71—144 Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 72-72—144 Calum Hill, Scotland 71-73—144 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 68-76—144 Junghwan Lee, South Korea 72-72—144 Renato Paratore, Italy 68-76—144 Andrea Pavan, Italy 73-71—144 Clement Sordet, France 69-75—144 Tom Vaillant, France 72-72—144 Jinho Choi, South Korea 72-73—145 Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 72-73—145 Minkyu Kim, South Korea 73-72—145 Taehee Lee, South Korea 73-72—145 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 74-71—145 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 71-74—145 Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 70-75—145 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-74—145 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-76—146 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 74-72—146 Eunshin Park, South Korea 78-68—146 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 74-73—147 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 70-77—147 Dong-Kyu Jang, South Korea 74-73—147 Sang-hyun Park, South Korea 70-77—147 Matthis Besard, Belgium 77-71—148 Ross Fisher, England 74-74—148 Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 74-74—148 Taeho Kim, South Korea 73-75—148 Soomin Lee, South Korea 73-75—148 Yannik Paul, Germany 75-73—148 Adri Arnaus, Spain 74-75—149 Joshua Berry, England 74-75—149 Freddy Schott, Germany 76-73—149 Gunner Wiebe, United States 72-77—149 Haydn Barron, Australia 77-73—150 Oliver Wilson, England 76-74—150 Heemin Chang, South Korea 72-79—151 Baekjun Kim, South Korea 76-75—151 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 74-77—151 Alexander Knappe, Germany 75-77—152 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 75-77—152 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 73-80—153 Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 79-74—153 Samuel Jones, New Zealand 77-76—153 Chanwoo Kim, South Korea 78-75—153 Sangpil Yoon, South Korea 79-74—153 Seungsu Han, United States 74-80—154 James Nicholas, United States 78-76—154 Tom Power Horan, Australia 79-75—154 Sung Kang, South Korea 78-83—161

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.