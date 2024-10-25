Live Radio
Sports » Genesis Championship Scores

Genesis Championship Scores

The Associated Press

October 25, 2024, 10:10 PM

Friday

At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Incheon, South Korea

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72

Second Round

Byeong Hun An, South Korea 67-66—133
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 67-68—135
Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-65—135
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 66-70—136
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-67—136
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 69-67—136
Johannes Veerman, United States 69-67—136
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 68-69—137
Tom Kim, South Korea 68-69—137
Matthew Southgate, England 70-67—137
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 67-71—138
Hanmil Jung, South Korea 71-67—138
Yeongsu Kim, South Korea 69-69—138
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68-70—138
David Micheluzzi, Australia 70-68—138
Marcel Schneider, Germany 68-70—138
Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-69—139
Seunghyuk Kim, South Korea 68-71—139
Manuel Elvira, Spain 68-71—139
Chase Hanna, United States 73-66—139
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 68-71—139
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 67-72—139
Keita Nakajima, Japan 69-70—139
Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-68—139
Antoine Rozner, France 69-71—140
Gavin Green, Malaysia 70-70—140
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 70-70—140
Hongtaek Kim, South Korea 67-73—140
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 69-71—140
Galam Jeon, South Korea 70-70—140
Richard Mansell, England 67-73—140
Jonas Blixt, Sweden 68-73—141
Brandon Stone, South Africa 71-70—141
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 71-70—141
David Law, Scotland 71-70—141
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 72-69—141
Seungtaek Lee, South Korea 72-69—141
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 71-70—141
Wooyoung Cho, South Korea 71-70—141
Gyu Min Lee, South Korea 71-70—141
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 72-70—142
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 73-69—142
Hao-Tong Li, China 70-72—142
Andrew Wilson, England 74-68—142
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 69-73—142
Max Rottluff, Germany 72-70—142
Eddie Pepperell, England 74-68—142
Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea 71-71—142
Guntaek Koh, South Korea 74-68—142
James Morrison, England 71-71—142
Adrien Saddier, France 71-71—142
Callum Shinkwin, England 71-71—142
Wu Ashun, China 72-70—142
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 74-68—142
Todd Clements, England 68-75—143
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-71—143
Hurly Long, Germany 71-72—143
Jason Scrivener, Australia 72-71—143
Marcus Armitage, England 72-71—143
Filippo Celli, Italy 71-72—143
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 69-74—143
Woohyun Kim, South Korea 71-72—143
Sang-hee Lee, South Korea 72-71—143
Marco Penge, England 72-71—143
Matthias Schwab, Austria 72-71—143
Inhoi Hur, South Korea 75-68—143
Doyeob Mun, South Korea 70-73—143
Yubin Jang, South Korea 70-73—143
Taehoon Ok, South Korea 77-WD
Nick Bachem, Germany 78-WD

Missed Cut

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 73-71—144
Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea 72-72—144
Calum Hill, Scotland 71-73—144
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 68-76—144
Junghwan Lee, South Korea 72-72—144
Renato Paratore, Italy 68-76—144
Andrea Pavan, Italy 73-71—144
Clement Sordet, France 69-75—144
Tom Vaillant, France 72-72—144
Jinho Choi, South Korea 72-73—145
Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark 72-73—145
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 73-72—145
Taehee Lee, South Korea 73-72—145
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 74-71—145
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 71-74—145
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 70-75—145
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-74—145
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-76—146
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 74-72—146
Eunshin Park, South Korea 78-68—146
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 74-73—147
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 70-77—147
Dong-Kyu Jang, South Korea 74-73—147
Sang-hyun Park, South Korea 70-77—147
Matthis Besard, Belgium 77-71—148
Ross Fisher, England 74-74—148
Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 74-74—148
Taeho Kim, South Korea 73-75—148
Soomin Lee, South Korea 73-75—148
Yannik Paul, Germany 75-73—148
Adri Arnaus, Spain 74-75—149
Joshua Berry, England 74-75—149
Freddy Schott, Germany 76-73—149
Gunner Wiebe, United States 72-77—149
Haydn Barron, Australia 77-73—150
Oliver Wilson, England 76-74—150
Heemin Chang, South Korea 72-79—151
Baekjun Kim, South Korea 76-75—151
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 74-77—151
Alexander Knappe, Germany 75-77—152
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 75-77—152
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 73-80—153
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 79-74—153
Samuel Jones, New Zealand 77-76—153
Chanwoo Kim, South Korea 78-75—153
Sangpil Yoon, South Korea 79-74—153
Seungsu Han, United States 74-80—154
James Nicholas, United States 78-76—154
Tom Power Horan, Australia 79-75—154
Sung Kang, South Korea 78-83—161

