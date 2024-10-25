Genesis Championship Scores

Friday At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea Incheon, South Korea Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72 Second Round Byeong…
Friday
At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Incheon, South Korea
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
Second Round
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|67-66—133
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|67-68—135
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|70-65—135
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|66-70—136
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|69-67—136
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan
|69-67—136
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|69-67—136
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|68-69—137
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|68-69—137
|Matthew Southgate, England
|70-67—137
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|67-71—138
|Hanmil Jung, South Korea
|71-67—138
|Yeongsu Kim, South Korea
|69-69—138
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|68-70—138
|David Micheluzzi, Australia
|70-68—138
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|68-70—138
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|70-69—139
|Seunghyuk Kim, South Korea
|68-71—139
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|68-71—139
|Chase Hanna, United States
|73-66—139
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|68-71—139
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|67-72—139
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|69-70—139
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|71-68—139
|Antoine Rozner, France
|69-71—140
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|70-70—140
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|70-70—140
|Hongtaek Kim, South Korea
|67-73—140
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|69-71—140
|Galam Jeon, South Korea
|70-70—140
|Richard Mansell, England
|67-73—140
|Jonas Blixt, Sweden
|68-73—141
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|71-70—141
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|71-70—141
|David Law, Scotland
|71-70—141
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|72-69—141
|Seungtaek Lee, South Korea
|72-69—141
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark
|71-70—141
|Wooyoung Cho, South Korea
|71-70—141
|Gyu Min Lee, South Korea
|71-70—141
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|72-70—142
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|73-69—142
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|70-72—142
|Andrew Wilson, England
|74-68—142
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|69-73—142
|Max Rottluff, Germany
|72-70—142
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|74-68—142
|Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea
|71-71—142
|Guntaek Koh, South Korea
|74-68—142
|James Morrison, England
|71-71—142
|Adrien Saddier, France
|71-71—142
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|71-71—142
|Wu Ashun, China
|72-70—142
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|74-68—142
|Todd Clements, England
|68-75—143
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|72-71—143
|Hurly Long, Germany
|71-72—143
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|72-71—143
|Marcus Armitage, England
|72-71—143
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|71-72—143
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|69-74—143
|Woohyun Kim, South Korea
|71-72—143
|Sang-hee Lee, South Korea
|72-71—143
|Marco Penge, England
|72-71—143
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|72-71—143
|Inhoi Hur, South Korea
|75-68—143
|Doyeob Mun, South Korea
|70-73—143
|Yubin Jang, South Korea
|70-73—143
|Taehoon Ok, South Korea
|77-WD
|Nick Bachem, Germany
|78-WD
Missed Cut
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|73-71—144
|Jeongwoo Ham, South Korea
|72-72—144
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|71-73—144
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|68-76—144
|Junghwan Lee, South Korea
|72-72—144
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|68-76—144
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|73-71—144
|Clement Sordet, France
|69-75—144
|Tom Vaillant, France
|72-72—144
|Jinho Choi, South Korea
|72-73—145
|Sebastian Friedrichsen, Denmark
|72-73—145
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|73-72—145
|Taehee Lee, South Korea
|73-72—145
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|74-71—145
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|71-74—145
|Lorenzo Scalise, Italy
|70-75—145
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|71-74—145
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|70-76—146
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|74-72—146
|Eunshin Park, South Korea
|78-68—146
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|74-73—147
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|70-77—147
|Dong-Kyu Jang, South Korea
|74-73—147
|Sang-hyun Park, South Korea
|70-77—147
|Matthis Besard, Belgium
|77-71—148
|Ross Fisher, England
|74-74—148
|Kyungnam Kang, South Korea
|74-74—148
|Taeho Kim, South Korea
|73-75—148
|Soomin Lee, South Korea
|73-75—148
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|75-73—148
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|74-75—149
|Joshua Berry, England
|74-75—149
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|76-73—149
|Gunner Wiebe, United States
|72-77—149
|Haydn Barron, Australia
|77-73—150
|Oliver Wilson, England
|76-74—150
|Heemin Chang, South Korea
|72-79—151
|Baekjun Kim, South Korea
|76-75—151
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|74-77—151
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|75-77—152
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|75-77—152
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|73-80—153
|Jens Fahrbring, Sweden
|79-74—153
|Samuel Jones, New Zealand
|77-76—153
|Chanwoo Kim, South Korea
|78-75—153
|Sangpil Yoon, South Korea
|79-74—153
|Seungsu Han, United States
|74-80—154
|James Nicholas, United States
|78-76—154
|Tom Power Horan, Australia
|79-75—154
|Sung Kang, South Korea
|78-83—161
