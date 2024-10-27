Genesis Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
Incheon, South Korea
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
Final Round
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|x-Byeong Hun An, South Korea (0), $680,231
|67-66-71-67—271
|-17
|Tom Kim, South Korea (0), $437,984
|68-69-67-67—271
|-17
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal (312), $252,085
|69-67-69-67—272
|-16
|Antoine Rozner, France (250), $200,068
|69-71-65-68—273
|-15
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy (212), $169,658
|72-71-66-65—274
|-14
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain (150), $120,041
|66-70-71-69—276
|-12
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa (150), $120,041
|67-68-73-68—276
|-12
|Francesco Laporta, Italy (150), $120,041
|70-65-70-71—276
|-12
|Todd Clements, England (93), $75,305
|68-75-65-69—277
|-11
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (93), $75,305
|72-69-70-66—277
|-11
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan (93), $75,305
|69-67-70-71—277
|-11
|Hongtaek Kim, South Korea (93), $75,305
|67-73-68-69—277
|-11
|Brandon Stone, South Africa (93), $75,305
|71-70-66-70—277
|-11
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain (66), $53,268
|68-69-69-72—278
|-10
|Gavin Green, Malaysia (66), $53,268
|70-70-70-68—278
|-10
|Chase Hanna, United States (66), $53,268
|73-66-69-70—278
|-10
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (66), $53,268
|69-71-72-66—278
|-10
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark (66), $53,268
|71-70-65-72—278
|-10
|Marcel Schneider, Germany (66), $53,268
|68-70-70-70—278
|-10
|Jason Scrivener, Australia (66), $53,268
|72-71-68-67—278
|-10
|Johannes Veerman, United States (66), $53,268
|69-67-73-69—278
|-10
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (54), $43,415
|68-71-68-72—279
|-9
|David Law, Scotland (54), $43,415
|71-70-70-68—279
|-9
|David Micheluzzi, Australia (54), $43,415
|70-68-71-70—279
|-9
|Marco Penge, England (54), $43,415
|72-71-69-67—279
|-9
|Wooyoung Cho, South Korea (0), $40,414
|71-70-71-68—280
|-8
|Jonas Blixt, Sweden (45), $35,612
|68-73-67-73—281
|-7
|Manuel Elvira, Spain (45), $35,612
|68-71-71-71—281
|-7
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal (45), $35,612
|72-70-67-72—281
|-7
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark (45), $35,612
|68-70-72-71—281
|-7
|Hurly Long, Germany (45), $35,612
|71-72-69-69—281
|-7
|Keita Nakajima, Japan (45), $35,612
|69-70-71-71—281
|-7
|Hanmil Jung, South Korea (0), $35,612
|71-67-71-72—281
|-7
|Filippo Celli, Italy (38), $29,110
|71-72-70-69—282
|-6
|Eddie Pepperell, England (38), $29,110
|74-68-72-68—282
|-6
|Callum Shinkwin, England (38), $29,110
|71-71-73-67—282
|-6
|Seungtaek Lee, South Korea (0), $29,110
|72-69-68-73—282
|-6
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (35), $26,409
|70-70-69-74—283
|-5
|Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea (0), $26,409
|71-71-73-68—283
|-5
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands (32), $24,008
|69-74-70-71—284
|-4
|Hao-Tong Li, China (32), $24,008
|70-72-73-69—284
|-4
|Matthew Southgate, England (32), $24,008
|70-67-73-74—284
|-4
|Seunghyuk Kim, South Korea (0), $24,008
|68-71-71-74—284
|-4
|Louis De Jager, South Africa (28), $20,407
|70-69-73-73—285
|-3
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland (28), $20,407
|73-69-72-71—285
|-3
|Adrien Saddier, France (28), $20,407
|71-71-71-72—285
|-3
|Yubin Jang, South Korea (0), $20,407
|70-73-74-68—285
|-3
|Guntaek Koh, South Korea (0), $20,407
|74-68-73-70—285
|-3
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland (23), $16,405
|67-72-75-72—286
|-2
|Max Rottluff, Germany (23), $16,405
|72-70-72-72—286
|-2
|Matthias Schwab, Austria (23), $16,405
|72-71-71-72—286
|-2
|Andrew Wilson, England (23), $16,405
|74-68-71-73—286
|-2
|Doyeob Mun, South Korea (0), $16,405
|70-73-75-68—286
|-2
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France (18), $13,405
|74-68-73-72—287
|-1
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy (18), $13,405
|69-73-71-74—287
|-1
|Gyu Min Lee, South Korea (0), $13,405
|71-70-74-72—287
|-1
|Sang-hee Lee, South Korea (0), $13,405
|72-71-73-71—287
|-1
|Richard Mansell, England (16), $12,404
|67-73-77-71—288
|E
|James Morrison, England (15), $12,004
|71-71-76-71—289
|+1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (14), $10,803
|67-71-77-75—290
|+2
|Marcus Armitage, England (14), $10,803
|72-71-72-75—290
|+2
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain (14), $10,803
|71-70-76-73—290
|+2
|Woohyun Kim, South Korea (0), $10,803
|71-72-71-76—290
|+2
|Yeongsu Kim, South Korea (0), $10,803
|69-69-78-74—290
|+2
|Shubhankar Sharma, India (12), $9,404
|71-68-76-76—291
|+3
|Galam Jeon, South Korea (0), $9,404
|70-70-74-77—291
|+3
|Inhoi Hur, South Korea (0), $8,803
|75-68-76-73—292
|+4
|Wu Ashun, China (11), $8,402
|72-70-76-75—293
|+5
