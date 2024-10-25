PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 52, Flint Kearsley 18
Almont 41, Edison 22
Armada 42, Corunna 7
AuGres-Sims 52, Heston 16
Auburn Hills Avondale 28, Carleton Airport 7
Battle Creek Harper Creek 53, Jackson Northwest 0
Battle Creek Lakeview 42, Richland Gull Lake 28
Bay City John Glenn 34, Swartz Creek 14
Bay City Western 28, Bay City Central 7
Bear Lake 71, Ashley 0
Belding 40, Hopkins 0
Bellaire 50, Posen 22
Bellevue 38, Concord 0
Berrien Springs 42, Hartford 0
Bessemer 50, Ironwood 12
Beverly Hills Groves 35, Birmingham Seaholm 0
Big Rapids 49, Alma 16
Blissfield 14, Dundee 8
Boyne City 23, Traverse City St Francis 20
Bridgman 50, New Buffalo 0
Brighton 35, Franklin 34
Brimley 38, Stephenson 8
Britton-Deerfield 50, Camden-Frontier 0
Brown City 20, All Saints (MI) 16
Brownstown Woodhaven 48, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0
Buchanan 17, Union City 7
Burton Bendle 40, Harbor Springs 27
Burton Bentley 20, New Haven 7
Byron Center 48, Morris, Ill. 28
Byron Center South Christian 26, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 20
Calumet 51, L’Anse 6
Capac 46, Peck 6
Caro 28, Mt Morris 27
Cass City 35, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 12
Cedarville 58, Onaway 16
Centreville 55, Quincy 0
Chandler Park Academy High School 28, Detroit Mumford 14
Chesaning 52, Carrollton 0
Cin. Moeller, Ohio 52, Muskegon 27
Clarkston 32, Utica Eisenhower 3
Climax-Scotts 63, Pittsford 14
Coldwater 10, Marshall 6
Coloma 36, Allegan 12
Colon 48, North Adams-Jerome 14
Coopersville 35, Cedar Springs 21
Davison 48, Lapeer 28
DeWitt 55, Lansing Everett 20
Dearborn Divine Child 42, Detroit Southeastern 8
Decatur 48, Niles Brandywine 6
Deckerville 50, Lincoln-Alcona 42
Detroit Cass Tech 40, Medina, Ohio 0
Detroit Denby 52, Melvindale ABT 12
Detroit Douglass def. Detroit Leadership, forfeit
Detroit Old Redford 44, Hamtramck 6
Detroit Pershing 52, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 29
Detroit UPSM 41, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 30
Dexter 35, Chelsea 6
Dowagiac Union def. Cassopolis, forfeit
Dryden 22, Merritt 8
Durand 14, Bath 8
East Jordan 35, Elk Rapids 8
East Lansing 42, Holt 0
Eau Claire 30, Bangor 0
Edwardsburg 62, Sturgis 0
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 46, Marlette 14
Escanaba 50, Gladstone 7
Evart 44, Harrison 42
Farmington 26, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 22
Farwell 54, Detroit Osborn 20
Ferndale 10, Utica 0
Ferndale 10, Utica Ford II 0
Flat Rock 48, Livonia Clarenceville 12
Flint Powers 63, Beecher 0
Flushing 42, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 6
Forest Hills Eastern 35, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 28
Fowler 35, McBain 28
Fowlerville 37, Charlotte 20
Frankenmuth 41, Gladwin 14
Frankfort 41, Oscoda 8
Freeland 28, Cadillac 8
Fruitport 48, Kelloggsville 14
Fulton-Middleton 64, Carson City-Crystal 6
Garber 35, Laingsburg 7
Garden City 28, Detroit Cody 13
Gaylord 50, Sault Ste Marie 0
Gibraltar Carlson 41, Lincoln Park 14
Gobles 58, Twin City 8
Goodrich 42, Williamston 14
Grand Ledge 46, Okemos 10
Grand Rapids Christian 38, Holland Christian 23
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 24, East Grand Rapids 0
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 33, Sparta 21
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 40, Benton Harbor 8
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 33, Marcellus 16
Grand Rapids Union 21, Detroit Loyola 14
Grandville 49, Caledonia 20
Grass Lake 49, Addison 14
Grayling 42, Tawas 0
Grosse Ile 28, Allen Park Cabrini 21
Grosse Pointe South 44, Grosse Pointe North 3
Harper Woods 49, Detroit East English 0
Haslett 42, Jackson 24
Hastings 47, Wayland Union 38
Holland 48, Wyoming Godwin Heights 24
Houghton 43, Hancock 8
Houghton Lake 58, Beaverton 27
Howell 30, Belleville 29
Hudson 38, Hillsdale 0
Hudsonville 46, Holland West Ottawa 15
Hudsonville Unity Christian 43, Pontiac Notre Dame 28
Ida 23, Clinton 14
Indian River-Inland Lakes 50, Gaylord St Mary 8
Ionia 28, Lake Odessa Lakewood 14
Ithaca 43, Shepherd 0
Jenison 34, Grand Haven 14
Kalamazoo Central 20, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 10
Kalkaska 30, Roscommon 24
Kent City 34, Grant 14
Kingsford 27, Marquette 17
Kingsley 47, Charlevoix 28
Kingston 26, Marion 22
L’Anse Creuse 41, Port Huron 35
Lake Fenton 42, Flint Hamady 0
Lakeview 34, Remus Chippewa Hills 27
Lansing Catholic 35, Pewamo-Westphalia 34
Lansing Eastern 16, Lansing Sexton 15
Lawton 28, Constantine 15
Leroy Pine River 24, Morley-Stanwood 16
Liggett 52, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 0
Livonia Stevenson 44, Hartland 19
Lowell 55, Greenville 41
Ludington 51, Howard City Tri-County 31
Lutheran Westland 36, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 20
Macomb Dakota 28, Oxford 0
Madison Heights 68, Waterford Our Lady 33
Madison Heights Lamphere 45, Berkley 0
Maple City Glen Lake 35, Mancelona 0
Marine City 37, Detroit Central 15
Martin 22, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 20
Marysville 58, Warren Lincoln 0
Mason 43, Fenton 0
Mason County Central 36, Manistee 22
Mattawan 34, Battle Creek Central 8
Memphis 48, Kinde-North Huron 14
Mendon 87, Lenawee Christian 30
Menominee 41, Bark River-Harris 0
Merrill 60, Webberville 18
Michigan Center 46, Homer 8
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 49, Wyoming 12
Midland 17, Midland Dow 6
Milford 35, Lakeland (MI) 29
Millington 35, Birch Run 0
Mio-AuSable 54, Atlanta 14
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 38, Detroit Country Day 7
Montague 35, Ravenna 7
Montrose Hill-McCloy 32, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 30
Morenci 60, Litchfield 18
Morrice 48, Blanchard Montabella 20
Mount Pleasant 38, Linden 35
Muskegon Heights 34, Fennville 30
Muskegon Orchard View 34, Shelby 29
Napoleon 46, Brooklyn Columbia Central 41
New Boston Huron 40, Detroit Ford 6
Newaygo 21, Fremont 14
Newberry 54, St Ignace 30
Niles 21, Paw Paw 0
North Branch 42, Holly 0
North Central 45, Crystal Falls Forest Park 34
North Dickinson 60, Central Lake 6
North Muskegon 34, Oakridge High School 17
Northville 27, Dearborn Fordson 14
Northwood, Ohio 48, Otisville LakeVille 0
Norway 38, Rudyard 6
Olivet 37, Comstock Park 8
Onekama 30, Breckenridge 12
Onsted 22, Adrian Madison 9
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 55, Warren Fitzgerald 13
Ortonville Brandon def. Eastpointe East Detroit, forfeit
Otsego 17, Three Rivers 7
Owosso 56, Erie-Mason 6
Parma Western 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 0
Perry 43, Vassar 34
Petoskey 42, Clare 21
Pickford 64, Munising 8
Port Huron Northern 34, St Clair 19
Portland 49, Whitehall 7
Portland St Patrick 56, St Charles 0
Rapid River 70, Carney-Nadeau 6
Reading 40, Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 0
Redford Thurston 49, Detroit Western Intl 0
Redford Union 13, Allen Park 7
Reed City 18, Beal City 14
Reese 26, Sandusky 24
Richmond 35, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 14
River Rouge 35, Center Line 0
Riverview 43, Monroe 24
Rochester 45, Walled Lake Northern 8
Rochester Adams 31, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 28
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 35, Southfield Bradford Academy 6
Rockford 45, East Kentwood 27
Rogers City 34, Hillman 20
Romeo 14, Grand Blanc 13
Romulus 16, Ecorse 6
Roseville 49, West Bloomfield 48
Royal Oak 21, Clawson 7
Royal Oak Shrine 55, Detroit CMA 0
Saginaw Heritage 35, Saginaw United 8
Saginaw Nouvel 28, Manistique 16
Saginaw Swan Valley 42, Midland Bullock Creek 21
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 27, Pinconning 22
Saline 8, Lake Orion 7
Sanford-Meridian 40, Hemlock 26
Saranac 54, Clio 24
Saugatuck 59, Watervliet 0
Schoolcraft 36, Muskegon Catholic 14
South Haven 36, Galesburg-Augusta 22
South Lyon East 31, South Lyon 20
Southgate Anderson 31, Wyandotte Roosevelt 26
Spring Lake 46, Allendale 16
St Johns 47, Alpena 8
St Joseph 15, Portage Central 0
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 55, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 22
Standish-Sterling Central 43, Ovid-Elsie 29
Stanton Central Montcalm 40, Hart 16
Sterling Heights Stevenson 30, Birmingham Brother Rice 6
Stevensville Lakeshore 28, Portage Northern 13
Stockbridge 34, Dansville 9
Summerfield 58, Sand Creek 6
Summit 27, Ann Arbor Skyline 7
The New Standard 32, Detroit Northwestern 0
Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 14, Muskegon Mona Shores 13
Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 30, Bedford 0
Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 42, Detroit UD Jesuit 0
Traverse City West 23, Traverse City Central 7
Trenton 52, Taylor 0
Troy Athens 42, Fraser 7
Ubly 53, New Lothrop 20
Vestaburg 54, Byron 26
Vicksburg 63, Plainwell 14
Waldron 47, Stryker, Ohio 12
Walled Lake Western 63, Walled Lake Central 9
Warren De La Salle 31, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 21
Warren Michigan Collegiate 50, St. Clair Shores South Lake 24
Warren Mott 33, Warren Woods Tower 14
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 10, Croswell-Lexington 7
White Cloud 28, Holton 6
White Pigeon 46, Bronson 6
Whiteford 22, Lucas, Ohio 6
Whitmore Lake 42, Algonac 10
Whittemore-Prescott 64, Brethren 20
Zeeland East 28, Hamilton 16
