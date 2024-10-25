PREP FOOTBALL= Adrian 52, Flint Kearsley 18 Almont 41, Edison 22 Armada 42, Corunna 7 AuGres-Sims 52, Heston 16 Auburn…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 52, Flint Kearsley 18

Almont 41, Edison 22

Armada 42, Corunna 7

AuGres-Sims 52, Heston 16

Auburn Hills Avondale 28, Carleton Airport 7

Battle Creek Harper Creek 53, Jackson Northwest 0

Battle Creek Lakeview 42, Richland Gull Lake 28

Bay City John Glenn 34, Swartz Creek 14

Bay City Western 28, Bay City Central 7

Bear Lake 71, Ashley 0

Belding 40, Hopkins 0

Bellaire 50, Posen 22

Bellevue 38, Concord 0

Berrien Springs 42, Hartford 0

Bessemer 50, Ironwood 12

Beverly Hills Groves 35, Birmingham Seaholm 0

Big Rapids 49, Alma 16

Blissfield 14, Dundee 8

Boyne City 23, Traverse City St Francis 20

Bridgman 50, New Buffalo 0

Brighton 35, Franklin 34

Brimley 38, Stephenson 8

Britton-Deerfield 50, Camden-Frontier 0

Brown City 20, All Saints (MI) 16

Brownstown Woodhaven 48, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Buchanan 17, Union City 7

Burton Bendle 40, Harbor Springs 27

Burton Bentley 20, New Haven 7

Byron Center 48, Morris, Ill. 28

Byron Center South Christian 26, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 20

Calumet 51, L’Anse 6

Capac 46, Peck 6

Caro 28, Mt Morris 27

Cass City 35, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 12

Cedarville 58, Onaway 16

Centreville 55, Quincy 0

Chandler Park Academy High School 28, Detroit Mumford 14

Chesaning 52, Carrollton 0

Cin. Moeller, Ohio 52, Muskegon 27

Clarkston 32, Utica Eisenhower 3

Climax-Scotts 63, Pittsford 14

Coldwater 10, Marshall 6

Coloma 36, Allegan 12

Colon 48, North Adams-Jerome 14

Coopersville 35, Cedar Springs 21

Davison 48, Lapeer 28

DeWitt 55, Lansing Everett 20

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Detroit Southeastern 8

Decatur 48, Niles Brandywine 6

Deckerville 50, Lincoln-Alcona 42

Detroit Cass Tech 40, Medina, Ohio 0

Detroit Denby 52, Melvindale ABT 12

Detroit Douglass def. Detroit Leadership, forfeit

Detroit Old Redford 44, Hamtramck 6

Detroit Pershing 52, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 29

Detroit UPSM 41, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 30

Dexter 35, Chelsea 6

Dowagiac Union def. Cassopolis, forfeit

Dryden 22, Merritt 8

Durand 14, Bath 8

East Jordan 35, Elk Rapids 8

East Lansing 42, Holt 0

Eau Claire 30, Bangor 0

Edwardsburg 62, Sturgis 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 46, Marlette 14

Escanaba 50, Gladstone 7

Evart 44, Harrison 42

Farmington 26, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 22

Farwell 54, Detroit Osborn 20

Ferndale 10, Utica 0

Ferndale 10, Utica Ford II 0

Flat Rock 48, Livonia Clarenceville 12

Flint Powers 63, Beecher 0

Flushing 42, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 6

Forest Hills Eastern 35, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 28

Fowler 35, McBain 28

Fowlerville 37, Charlotte 20

Frankenmuth 41, Gladwin 14

Frankfort 41, Oscoda 8

Freeland 28, Cadillac 8

Fruitport 48, Kelloggsville 14

Fulton-Middleton 64, Carson City-Crystal 6

Garber 35, Laingsburg 7

Garden City 28, Detroit Cody 13

Gaylord 50, Sault Ste Marie 0

Gibraltar Carlson 41, Lincoln Park 14

Gobles 58, Twin City 8

Goodrich 42, Williamston 14

Grand Ledge 46, Okemos 10

Grand Rapids Christian 38, Holland Christian 23

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 24, East Grand Rapids 0

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 33, Sparta 21

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 40, Benton Harbor 8

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 33, Marcellus 16

Grand Rapids Union 21, Detroit Loyola 14

Grandville 49, Caledonia 20

Grass Lake 49, Addison 14

Grayling 42, Tawas 0

Grosse Ile 28, Allen Park Cabrini 21

Grosse Pointe South 44, Grosse Pointe North 3

Harper Woods 49, Detroit East English 0

Haslett 42, Jackson 24

Hastings 47, Wayland Union 38

Holland 48, Wyoming Godwin Heights 24

Houghton 43, Hancock 8

Houghton Lake 58, Beaverton 27

Howell 30, Belleville 29

Hudson 38, Hillsdale 0

Hudsonville 46, Holland West Ottawa 15

Hudsonville Unity Christian 43, Pontiac Notre Dame 28

Ida 23, Clinton 14

Indian River-Inland Lakes 50, Gaylord St Mary 8

Ionia 28, Lake Odessa Lakewood 14

Ithaca 43, Shepherd 0

Jenison 34, Grand Haven 14

Kalamazoo Central 20, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 10

Kalkaska 30, Roscommon 24

Kent City 34, Grant 14

Kingsford 27, Marquette 17

Kingsley 47, Charlevoix 28

Kingston 26, Marion 22

L’Anse Creuse 41, Port Huron 35

Lake Fenton 42, Flint Hamady 0

Lakeview 34, Remus Chippewa Hills 27

Lansing Catholic 35, Pewamo-Westphalia 34

Lansing Eastern 16, Lansing Sexton 15

Lawton 28, Constantine 15

Leroy Pine River 24, Morley-Stanwood 16

Liggett 52, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 0

Livonia Stevenson 44, Hartland 19

Lowell 55, Greenville 41

Ludington 51, Howard City Tri-County 31

Lutheran Westland 36, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 20

Macomb Dakota 28, Oxford 0

Madison Heights 68, Waterford Our Lady 33

Madison Heights Lamphere 45, Berkley 0

Maple City Glen Lake 35, Mancelona 0

Marine City 37, Detroit Central 15

Martin 22, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 20

Marysville 58, Warren Lincoln 0

Mason 43, Fenton 0

Mason County Central 36, Manistee 22

Mattawan 34, Battle Creek Central 8

Memphis 48, Kinde-North Huron 14

Mendon 87, Lenawee Christian 30

Menominee 41, Bark River-Harris 0

Merrill 60, Webberville 18

Michigan Center 46, Homer 8

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 49, Wyoming 12

Midland 17, Midland Dow 6

Milford 35, Lakeland (MI) 29

Millington 35, Birch Run 0

Mio-AuSable 54, Atlanta 14

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 38, Detroit Country Day 7

Montague 35, Ravenna 7

Montrose Hill-McCloy 32, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 30

Morenci 60, Litchfield 18

Morrice 48, Blanchard Montabella 20

Mount Pleasant 38, Linden 35

Muskegon Heights 34, Fennville 30

Muskegon Orchard View 34, Shelby 29

Napoleon 46, Brooklyn Columbia Central 41

New Boston Huron 40, Detroit Ford 6

Newaygo 21, Fremont 14

Newberry 54, St Ignace 30

Niles 21, Paw Paw 0

North Branch 42, Holly 0

North Central 45, Crystal Falls Forest Park 34

North Dickinson 60, Central Lake 6

North Muskegon 34, Oakridge High School 17

Northville 27, Dearborn Fordson 14

Northwood, Ohio 48, Otisville LakeVille 0

Norway 38, Rudyard 6

Olivet 37, Comstock Park 8

Onekama 30, Breckenridge 12

Onsted 22, Adrian Madison 9

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 55, Warren Fitzgerald 13

Ortonville Brandon def. Eastpointe East Detroit, forfeit

Otsego 17, Three Rivers 7

Owosso 56, Erie-Mason 6

Parma Western 56, Battle Creek Pennfield 0

Perry 43, Vassar 34

Petoskey 42, Clare 21

Pickford 64, Munising 8

Port Huron Northern 34, St Clair 19

Portland 49, Whitehall 7

Portland St Patrick 56, St Charles 0

Rapid River 70, Carney-Nadeau 6

Reading 40, Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 0

Redford Thurston 49, Detroit Western Intl 0

Redford Union 13, Allen Park 7

Reed City 18, Beal City 14

Reese 26, Sandusky 24

Richmond 35, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 14

River Rouge 35, Center Line 0

Riverview 43, Monroe 24

Rochester 45, Walled Lake Northern 8

Rochester Adams 31, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 28

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 35, Southfield Bradford Academy 6

Rockford 45, East Kentwood 27

Rogers City 34, Hillman 20

Romeo 14, Grand Blanc 13

Romulus 16, Ecorse 6

Roseville 49, West Bloomfield 48

Royal Oak 21, Clawson 7

Royal Oak Shrine 55, Detroit CMA 0

Saginaw Heritage 35, Saginaw United 8

Saginaw Nouvel 28, Manistique 16

Saginaw Swan Valley 42, Midland Bullock Creek 21

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 27, Pinconning 22

Saline 8, Lake Orion 7

Sanford-Meridian 40, Hemlock 26

Saranac 54, Clio 24

Saugatuck 59, Watervliet 0

Schoolcraft 36, Muskegon Catholic 14

South Haven 36, Galesburg-Augusta 22

South Lyon East 31, South Lyon 20

Southgate Anderson 31, Wyandotte Roosevelt 26

Spring Lake 46, Allendale 16

St Johns 47, Alpena 8

St Joseph 15, Portage Central 0

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 55, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 22

Standish-Sterling Central 43, Ovid-Elsie 29

Stanton Central Montcalm 40, Hart 16

Sterling Heights Stevenson 30, Birmingham Brother Rice 6

Stevensville Lakeshore 28, Portage Northern 13

Stockbridge 34, Dansville 9

Summerfield 58, Sand Creek 6

Summit 27, Ann Arbor Skyline 7

The New Standard 32, Detroit Northwestern 0

Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 14, Muskegon Mona Shores 13

Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 30, Bedford 0

Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 42, Detroit UD Jesuit 0

Traverse City West 23, Traverse City Central 7

Trenton 52, Taylor 0

Troy Athens 42, Fraser 7

Ubly 53, New Lothrop 20

Vestaburg 54, Byron 26

Vicksburg 63, Plainwell 14

Waldron 47, Stryker, Ohio 12

Walled Lake Western 63, Walled Lake Central 9

Warren De La Salle 31, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 21

Warren Michigan Collegiate 50, St. Clair Shores South Lake 24

Warren Mott 33, Warren Woods Tower 14

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 10, Croswell-Lexington 7

White Cloud 28, Holton 6

White Pigeon 46, Bronson 6

Whiteford 22, Lucas, Ohio 6

Whitmore Lake 42, Algonac 10

Whittemore-Prescott 64, Brethren 20

Zeeland East 28, Hamilton 16

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.