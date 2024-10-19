PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 44, Vandercook Lake Jackson 7
All Saints (MI) 61, Kinde-North Huron 22
Allen Park Cabrini 7, Waterford Our Lady 6
Almont 35, North Branch 14
Ann Arbor Huron 28, Ann Arbor Pioneer 26
Armada 63, Imlay City 7
Atlanta 64, Hale 36
AuGres-Sims def. Hillman, forfeit
Bark River-Harris 49, West Iron County 0
Bath 41, Dansville 0
Battle Creek Harper Creek 52, Marshall 6
Bay City John Glenn 35, Flint Powers 0
Bedford 33, Monroe 0
Beecher def. Flint International, forfeit
Belding 68, Wyoming Godwin Heights 26
Belleville 31, Dearborn Fordson 0
Bellevue 72, Colon 7
Beverly Hills Groves 56, Royal Oak 0
Big Rapids 24, Coopersville 7
Birch Run 75, Otisville LakeVille 12
Blanchard Montabella 42, Coleman 12
Blissfield 20, Adrian Madison 14
Boyne City 36, Oscoda 0
Bronson 28, Springport 14
Brown City 62, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 21
Buchanan 35, Dowagiac Union 18
Burton Atherton 27, Burton Bentley 20
Byron Center 17, Muskegon 14
Calumet 19, Gladstone 6
Camden-Frontier 48, North Adams-Jerome 14
Carleton Airport 34, Milan 33
Caro 36, Vassar 27
Caseville def. Ashley, forfeit
Cedar Springs 56, Allendale 6
Cedarville 48, Central Lake 6
Center Line 40, Warren Lincoln 14
Centreville 16, Muskegon Catholic 8
Charlevoix 38, Tawas 0
Charlotte 53, Eaton Rapids 7
Cheboygan 30, Grayling 22
Chelsea 21, Trenton 20
Chesaning 39, Durand 36
Clare 54, Pinconning 28
Clarkston 41, Bloomfield Hills 0
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Royal Oak Shrine 3
Clawson 70, Eastpointe East Detroit 0
Climax-Scotts 46, Mendon 44
Coloma 32, Galesburg-Augusta 27
Constantine 58, Watervliet 8
Corunna 17, Linden 14
Croswell-Lexington 41, Yale 20
Crystal Falls Forest Park 63, Ontonagon 6
DeWitt 62, Okemos 0
Dearborn 40, Livonia Churchill 9
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 21, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 6
Decatur 18, Hopkins 0
Deckerville 34, Capac 6
Detroit Cass Tech 30, Detroit King 14
Detroit Catholic Central 55, Grand Ledge 0
Detroit Central 22, Detroit Denby 18
Detroit Old Redford 36, Southfield Bradford Academy 0
Dexter 41, Ypsilanti Lincoln 23
East Grand Rapids 31, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28
East Jordan 33, Frankfort 6
East Kentwood 31, Jenison 7
Edwardsburg 50, Vicksburg 7
Escanaba 47, Alpena 0
Evart 49, Houghton Lake 26
Ferndale 27, Southfield A&T 21
Flat Rock 35, New Boston Huron 14
Flushing 28, Lake Fenton 20
Forest Hills Eastern 48, Wayland Union 28
Fowler 69, Laingsburg 14
Fowlerville 20, Adrian 17
Frankenmuth 21, Freeland 20
Franklin 14, Westland John Glenn 0
Fraser 5, Warren Woods Tower 0
Fulton-Middleton 56, Muskegon Heights 0
Garber 37, Bridgeport 6
Gibraltar Carlson 42, Allen Park 0
Gladwin 49, Sanford-Meridian 0
Gobles 47, Bridgman 28
Grand Blanc 55, Davison 49
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Wyoming 12
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 49, Grand Rapids Union 13
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 48, Greenville 24
Grand Rapids NorthPointe 38, Grandville Calvin 0
Grand Rapids Northview 35, Holland Christian 20
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 42, Wyoming Lee 14
Grand Rapids West Catholic 54, Hamilton 14
Grandville 38, Holland West Ottawa 3
Grant 35, Remus Chippewa Hills 12
Grass Lake 28, Leslie 7
Grosse Pointe South 35, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21
Hamtramck 56, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 52
Hanover-Horton 28, Brooklyn Columbia Central 19
Harbor Beach 38, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 6
Harper Woods 54, Pontiac 0
Hart 48, Hesperia 6
Hartford 53, Comstock 20
Hartland 44, Canton 7
Haslett 21, Parma Western 18
Hastings 73, Coldwater 45
Hemlock 14, Lakeview 12
Holland 27, Fruitport 23
Holly 42, Clio 28
Howell 36, Brighton 14
Hudson 22, Clinton 6
Hudsonville 35, Caledonia 13
Hudsonville Unity Christian 56, Zeeland East 14
Ionia 16, St Johns 13
Iron Mountain 42, Manistique 0
Ishpeming Westwood 32, Hancock 8
Ithaca 52, Tecumseh 13
Jackson Lumen Christi 37, Gaylord 20
Jackson Northwest 30, Battle Creek Pennfield 10
Jonesville 70, Homer 8
Kalamazoo Hackett 35, Parchment 13
Kent City 46, Morley-Stanwood 6
Kingsford 14, Menominee 12
Kingsley 69, Kalkaska 12
Kingston 62, Dryden 36
L’Anse 40, Gwinn 22
L’Anse Creuse 35, Warren Fitzgerald 24
Lake Linden-Hubbell 16, Ironwood 14
Lake Orion 27, Farmington 6
Lakeland (MI) 35, Walled Lake Northern 6
Lansing Everett 29, Holt 20
Lawton 26, Saugatuck 10
Lenawee Christian 42, Concord 0
Liggett 24, Detroit Loyola 21
Lincoln Park 19, Brownstown Woodhaven 7
Lincoln-Alcona 73, Rogers City 6
Livonia Stevenson 56, Wayne Memorial 0
Lowell 35, Sparta 14
Ludington 66, Muskegon Orchard View 12
Macomb Dakota 35, Utica 0
Macomb Lutheran North 42, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 13
Mancelona 40, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12
Manchester 46, Michigan Center 35
Manistee 65, Montague 32
Maple City Glen Lake 32, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 13
Marcellus 36, Bangor 6
Marine City 50, Jackson 26
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 35, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 6
Marion 64, Brethren 0
Martin 63, Fennville 6
Marysville 45, Clinton Township Clintondale 0
Mason County Central 56, Shelby 26
Mattawan 42, Kalamazoo Central 20
Mayville 44, Memphis 36, OT
McBain 35, Leroy Pine River 0
Merritt 45, Akron-Fairgrove 16
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 37, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 20
Midland 10, Mount Pleasant 7
Midland Bullock Creek 31, St. Louis (MI) 6
Midland Dow 23, Lapeer 14
Milford 27, Waterford Mott 0
Millington 53, Flint Southwestern 6
Mio-AuSable 46, Posen 0
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 49, Newport Jefferson 6
Montrose Hill-McCloy 41, Mt Morris 40
Morrice 54, Vestaburg 0
Mt Clemens 14, ATAP 6
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 43, Webberville 8
Munising 52, St Ignace 16
Muskegon Mona Shores 40, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 0
Napoleon 54, East Jackson 0
Negaunee 31, Houghton 12
New Haven 29, Genesee 22
Newaygo 53, Lake Odessa Lakewood 36
Newberry 36, Rudyard 29
Niles 56, Plainwell 0
Niles Brandywine 46, Lansing Eastern 30
North Dickinson 50, Brimley 6
North Muskegon def. Holton, forfeit
Northville 27, Novi 25
Oakridge High School 24, Ravenna 0
Olivet 27, Lansing Catholic 14
Onsted 47, Hillsdale 8
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 51, Birmingham Brother Rice 10
Ortonville Brandon 29, Swartz Creek 19
Ovid-Elsie 42, New Lothrop 0
Owosso 47, Flint Kearsley 41
Oxford 49, Oak Park 14
Paw Paw 40, Otsego 6
Perry 28, Potterville 21
Petoskey 61, Sault Ste Marie 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 33, Saranac 28
Pickford 51, Norway 6
Pinckney 42, Carrollton 7
Pittsford 46, Waldron 14
Plymouth 16, Salem 14
Port Huron Northern 28, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 22, OT
Portage Central 50, Battle Creek Lakeview 0
Portage Northern 45, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 0
Portland 33, Lansing Sexton 0
Reading 36, Sand Creek 18
Redford Thurston 12, Garden City 7
Redford Union 50, Melvindale 0
Reed City 52, Howard City Tri-County 6
Riverview 49, Grosse Ile 6
Rochester 56, Berkley 7
Rochester Adams 28, North Farmington 0
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Dearborn Advanced Tech 6
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 49, Auburn Hills Avondale 12
Rockford 49, Grand Haven 14
Romulus 46, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0
Roseville 21, Romeo 19
Saginaw Heritage 42, Detroit UD Jesuit 21
Saginaw United 34, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 26
Saline 56, Ann Arbor Skyline 7
Sandusky 56, Unionville-Sebewaing 32
Sandusky St. Mary, Ohio 35, Morenci 22
Schoolcraft 54, Delton Kellogg 8
Shepherd 24, Farwell 7
South Haven 36, Allegan 7
South Lyon 21, Waterford Kettering 0
South Lyon East 21, Walled Lake Central 0
Southgate Anderson 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14
Spring Lake 62, Grand Rapids Christian 28
St Charles 34, Merrill 28
St Clair 53, Hazel Park 30
St Joseph 49, Battle Creek Central 12
St. Clair Shores South Lake 14, Madison Heights 8
Standish-Sterling Central def. Beaverton, forfeit
Stanton Central Montcalm 62, White Cloud 6
Sterling Heights Stevenson 61, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0
Stevensville Lakeshore 62, Richland Gull Lake 20
Stockbridge 33, Vermontville Maple Valley 21
Summerfield 70, Vanlue, Ohio 0
Three Rivers 56, Sturgis 0
Traverse City Central 20, Bay City Central 0
Traverse City West 35, Bay City Western 0
Troy 21, Troy Athens 14
Ubly 30, Cass City 12
Union City 49, Quincy 0
Utica Eisenhower 41, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 12
Walled Lake Western 20, Mason 17
Warren Cousino 54, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6
Warren De La Salle 49, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 14
Warren Mott 49, Grosse Pointe North 33
West Bloomfield 34, Birmingham Seaholm 3
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 64, Harrison 28
Whiteford 30, White Pigeon 16
Whitehall 47, Fremont 6
Whitmore Lake 41, Livonia Clarenceville 6
Williamston 10, Detroit Country Day 0
Wyandotte Roosevelt 19, Taylor 6
Ypsilanti 47, Flint Hamady 22
Zeeland West 34, Byron Center South Christian 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
