PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 44, Vandercook Lake Jackson 7

All Saints (MI) 61, Kinde-North Huron 22

Allen Park Cabrini 7, Waterford Our Lady 6

Almont 35, North Branch 14

Ann Arbor Huron 28, Ann Arbor Pioneer 26

Armada 63, Imlay City 7

Atlanta 64, Hale 36

AuGres-Sims def. Hillman, forfeit

Bark River-Harris 49, West Iron County 0

Bath 41, Dansville 0

Battle Creek Harper Creek 52, Marshall 6

Bay City John Glenn 35, Flint Powers 0

Bedford 33, Monroe 0

Beecher def. Flint International, forfeit

Belding 68, Wyoming Godwin Heights 26

Belleville 31, Dearborn Fordson 0

Bellevue 72, Colon 7

Beverly Hills Groves 56, Royal Oak 0

Big Rapids 24, Coopersville 7

Birch Run 75, Otisville LakeVille 12

Blanchard Montabella 42, Coleman 12

Blissfield 20, Adrian Madison 14

Boyne City 36, Oscoda 0

Bronson 28, Springport 14

Brown City 62, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 21

Buchanan 35, Dowagiac Union 18

Burton Atherton 27, Burton Bentley 20

Byron Center 17, Muskegon 14

Calumet 19, Gladstone 6

Camden-Frontier 48, North Adams-Jerome 14

Carleton Airport 34, Milan 33

Caro 36, Vassar 27

Caseville def. Ashley, forfeit

Cedar Springs 56, Allendale 6

Cedarville 48, Central Lake 6

Center Line 40, Warren Lincoln 14

Centreville 16, Muskegon Catholic 8

Charlevoix 38, Tawas 0

Charlotte 53, Eaton Rapids 7

Cheboygan 30, Grayling 22

Chelsea 21, Trenton 20

Chesaning 39, Durand 36

Clare 54, Pinconning 28

Clarkston 41, Bloomfield Hills 0

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Royal Oak Shrine 3

Clawson 70, Eastpointe East Detroit 0

Climax-Scotts 46, Mendon 44

Coloma 32, Galesburg-Augusta 27

Constantine 58, Watervliet 8

Corunna 17, Linden 14

Croswell-Lexington 41, Yale 20

Crystal Falls Forest Park 63, Ontonagon 6

DeWitt 62, Okemos 0

Dearborn 40, Livonia Churchill 9

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 21, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 6

Decatur 18, Hopkins 0

Deckerville 34, Capac 6

Detroit Cass Tech 30, Detroit King 14

Detroit Catholic Central 55, Grand Ledge 0

Detroit Central 22, Detroit Denby 18

Detroit Old Redford 36, Southfield Bradford Academy 0

Dexter 41, Ypsilanti Lincoln 23

East Grand Rapids 31, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28

East Jordan 33, Frankfort 6

East Kentwood 31, Jenison 7

Edwardsburg 50, Vicksburg 7

Escanaba 47, Alpena 0

Evart 49, Houghton Lake 26

Ferndale 27, Southfield A&T 21

Flat Rock 35, New Boston Huron 14

Flushing 28, Lake Fenton 20

Forest Hills Eastern 48, Wayland Union 28

Fowler 69, Laingsburg 14

Fowlerville 20, Adrian 17

Frankenmuth 21, Freeland 20

Franklin 14, Westland John Glenn 0

Fraser 5, Warren Woods Tower 0

Fulton-Middleton 56, Muskegon Heights 0

Garber 37, Bridgeport 6

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Allen Park 0

Gladwin 49, Sanford-Meridian 0

Gobles 47, Bridgman 28

Grand Blanc 55, Davison 49

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35, Wyoming 12

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 49, Grand Rapids Union 13

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 48, Greenville 24

Grand Rapids NorthPointe 38, Grandville Calvin 0

Grand Rapids Northview 35, Holland Christian 20

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 42, Wyoming Lee 14

Grand Rapids West Catholic 54, Hamilton 14

Grandville 38, Holland West Ottawa 3

Grant 35, Remus Chippewa Hills 12

Grass Lake 28, Leslie 7

Grosse Pointe South 35, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21

Hamtramck 56, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 52

Hanover-Horton 28, Brooklyn Columbia Central 19

Harbor Beach 38, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 6

Harper Woods 54, Pontiac 0

Hart 48, Hesperia 6

Hartford 53, Comstock 20

Hartland 44, Canton 7

Haslett 21, Parma Western 18

Hastings 73, Coldwater 45

Hemlock 14, Lakeview 12

Holland 27, Fruitport 23

Holly 42, Clio 28

Howell 36, Brighton 14

Hudson 22, Clinton 6

Hudsonville 35, Caledonia 13

Hudsonville Unity Christian 56, Zeeland East 14

Ionia 16, St Johns 13

Iron Mountain 42, Manistique 0

Ishpeming Westwood 32, Hancock 8

Ithaca 52, Tecumseh 13

Jackson Lumen Christi 37, Gaylord 20

Jackson Northwest 30, Battle Creek Pennfield 10

Jonesville 70, Homer 8

Kalamazoo Hackett 35, Parchment 13

Kent City 46, Morley-Stanwood 6

Kingsford 14, Menominee 12

Kingsley 69, Kalkaska 12

Kingston 62, Dryden 36

L’Anse 40, Gwinn 22

L’Anse Creuse 35, Warren Fitzgerald 24

Lake Linden-Hubbell 16, Ironwood 14

Lake Orion 27, Farmington 6

Lakeland (MI) 35, Walled Lake Northern 6

Lansing Everett 29, Holt 20

Lawton 26, Saugatuck 10

Lenawee Christian 42, Concord 0

Liggett 24, Detroit Loyola 21

Lincoln Park 19, Brownstown Woodhaven 7

Lincoln-Alcona 73, Rogers City 6

Livonia Stevenson 56, Wayne Memorial 0

Lowell 35, Sparta 14

Ludington 66, Muskegon Orchard View 12

Macomb Dakota 35, Utica 0

Macomb Lutheran North 42, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 13

Mancelona 40, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12

Manchester 46, Michigan Center 35

Manistee 65, Montague 32

Maple City Glen Lake 32, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 13

Marcellus 36, Bangor 6

Marine City 50, Jackson 26

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 35, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 6

Marion 64, Brethren 0

Martin 63, Fennville 6

Marysville 45, Clinton Township Clintondale 0

Mason County Central 56, Shelby 26

Mattawan 42, Kalamazoo Central 20

Mayville 44, Memphis 36, OT

McBain 35, Leroy Pine River 0

Merritt 45, Akron-Fairgrove 16

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 37, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 20

Midland 10, Mount Pleasant 7

Midland Bullock Creek 31, St. Louis (MI) 6

Midland Dow 23, Lapeer 14

Milford 27, Waterford Mott 0

Millington 53, Flint Southwestern 6

Mio-AuSable 46, Posen 0

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 49, Newport Jefferson 6

Montrose Hill-McCloy 41, Mt Morris 40

Morrice 54, Vestaburg 0

Mt Clemens 14, ATAP 6

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 43, Webberville 8

Munising 52, St Ignace 16

Muskegon Mona Shores 40, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 0

Napoleon 54, East Jackson 0

Negaunee 31, Houghton 12

New Haven 29, Genesee 22

Newaygo 53, Lake Odessa Lakewood 36

Newberry 36, Rudyard 29

Niles 56, Plainwell 0

Niles Brandywine 46, Lansing Eastern 30

North Dickinson 50, Brimley 6

North Muskegon def. Holton, forfeit

Northville 27, Novi 25

Oakridge High School 24, Ravenna 0

Olivet 27, Lansing Catholic 14

Onsted 47, Hillsdale 8

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 51, Birmingham Brother Rice 10

Ortonville Brandon 29, Swartz Creek 19

Ovid-Elsie 42, New Lothrop 0

Owosso 47, Flint Kearsley 41

Oxford 49, Oak Park 14

Paw Paw 40, Otsego 6

Perry 28, Potterville 21

Petoskey 61, Sault Ste Marie 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 33, Saranac 28

Pickford 51, Norway 6

Pinckney 42, Carrollton 7

Pittsford 46, Waldron 14

Plymouth 16, Salem 14

Port Huron Northern 28, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 22, OT

Portage Central 50, Battle Creek Lakeview 0

Portage Northern 45, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 0

Portland 33, Lansing Sexton 0

Reading 36, Sand Creek 18

Redford Thurston 12, Garden City 7

Redford Union 50, Melvindale 0

Reed City 52, Howard City Tri-County 6

Riverview 49, Grosse Ile 6

Rochester 56, Berkley 7

Rochester Adams 28, North Farmington 0

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 48, Dearborn Advanced Tech 6

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 49, Auburn Hills Avondale 12

Rockford 49, Grand Haven 14

Romulus 46, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0

Roseville 21, Romeo 19

Saginaw Heritage 42, Detroit UD Jesuit 21

Saginaw United 34, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 26

Saline 56, Ann Arbor Skyline 7

Sandusky 56, Unionville-Sebewaing 32

Sandusky St. Mary, Ohio 35, Morenci 22

Schoolcraft 54, Delton Kellogg 8

Shepherd 24, Farwell 7

South Haven 36, Allegan 7

South Lyon 21, Waterford Kettering 0

South Lyon East 21, Walled Lake Central 0

Southgate Anderson 42, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14

Spring Lake 62, Grand Rapids Christian 28

St Charles 34, Merrill 28

St Clair 53, Hazel Park 30

St Joseph 49, Battle Creek Central 12

St. Clair Shores South Lake 14, Madison Heights 8

Standish-Sterling Central def. Beaverton, forfeit

Stanton Central Montcalm 62, White Cloud 6

Sterling Heights Stevenson 61, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0

Stevensville Lakeshore 62, Richland Gull Lake 20

Stockbridge 33, Vermontville Maple Valley 21

Summerfield 70, Vanlue, Ohio 0

Three Rivers 56, Sturgis 0

Traverse City Central 20, Bay City Central 0

Traverse City West 35, Bay City Western 0

Troy 21, Troy Athens 14

Ubly 30, Cass City 12

Union City 49, Quincy 0

Utica Eisenhower 41, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 12

Walled Lake Western 20, Mason 17

Warren Cousino 54, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6

Warren De La Salle 49, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 14

Warren Mott 49, Grosse Pointe North 33

West Bloomfield 34, Birmingham Seaholm 3

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 64, Harrison 28

Whiteford 30, White Pigeon 16

Whitehall 47, Fremont 6

Whitmore Lake 41, Livonia Clarenceville 6

Williamston 10, Detroit Country Day 0

Wyandotte Roosevelt 19, Taylor 6

Ypsilanti 47, Flint Hamady 22

Zeeland West 34, Byron Center South Christian 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

