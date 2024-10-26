Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Air Force 2, American International 1, OT Niagara 7, Robert Morris 3 Penn St. 3, St. Lawrence 2 Bentley…

EAST

Air Force 2, American International 1, OT

Niagara 7, Robert Morris 3

Penn St. 3, St. Lawrence 2

Bentley 6, Army 3

Maine 4, Northeastern 1

Quinnipiac 8, New Hampshire 2

Holy Cross 2, Sacred Heart 1, OT

Union (NY) 6, RPI 3

Michigan St. 3, Canisius 0

Providence 3, Vermont 2, OT

UConn 3, UMass 3, 2OT

Colgate 5, RIT 4

MIDWEST

Minnesota 7, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1

Ohio St. 3, Bowling Green 1

Notre Dame 4, LIU Post 1

Lindenwood (Mo.) 4, Miami (Ohio) 2

Clarkson 4, Michigan Tech 1

Ferris St. 4, Bemidji St. 2

Arizona St. 3, N. Michigan 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Augustana Vikings 3

North Dakota 7, Boston U. 2

Minn. Duluth 5, Stonehill 1

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, Omaha 3

FAR WEST

Denver 4, Wisconsin 2

