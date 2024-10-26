Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Air Force 2, American International 1, OT
Niagara 7, Robert Morris 3
Penn St. 3, St. Lawrence 2
Bentley 6, Army 3
Maine 4, Northeastern 1
Quinnipiac 8, New Hampshire 2
Holy Cross 2, Sacred Heart 1, OT
Union (NY) 6, RPI 3
Michigan St. 3, Canisius 0
Providence 3, Vermont 2, OT
UConn 3, UMass 3, 2OT
Colgate 5, RIT 4
MIDWEST
Minnesota 7, St. Thomas (Minn.) 1
Ohio St. 3, Bowling Green 1
Notre Dame 4, LIU Post 1
Lindenwood (Mo.) 4, Miami (Ohio) 2
Clarkson 4, Michigan Tech 1
Ferris St. 4, Bemidji St. 2
Arizona St. 3, N. Michigan 1
St. Cloud St. 4, Augustana Vikings 3
North Dakota 7, Boston U. 2
Minn. Duluth 5, Stonehill 1
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, Omaha 3
FAR WEST
Denver 4, Wisconsin 2
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.